Beverly A. Blackmer, age 75 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at UT Hospital. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy Blackmer; husband, Jimmie C. Cooper. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Kyle Jenkinson, Keith and Lori Lewis; stepsons, Buddy and Tracey Cooper, David Cooper, Travis and Stephanie Cooper; 10 grandchildren; sister, Nancy Moore. Special thanks to the nursing staff at UT Hospital 12 east and her Shannondale family. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for graveside service and inurnment on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Prospect Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Lawrence Wayne Hearon born June 24th, 1931 in Happy Valley, Tennessee died April 17th, 2021 at University Tennessee Medical Center. He served in the United States air force from 1951-1954. Lawrence was a builder, carpenter and brick mason. He is preceeded in death by parents Warren and Helen Hearon, brother Arnold Hearon, sisters Christine Ward, Gerldine Crye and Kathleen Coleman. Lawrence is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris Cardin Hearon, daughter Lisa Hearon Thomason, grandsons Timothy (Chip) Thomason, (Charlotte, NC), Zachary Thomason, Logan Thomason both of Maryville, TN. Great-grandson Aiden Thomason, (Maryville, TN). Sisters Brenda Prater and Linda Gourley both of Maryville, TN. Several nieces and nephews. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.CremationbyGrandview.com, phone number 865-738-0244.
Luther Wayne Kennedy passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021. Luther was born April 18, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois. He was a graduate of Everett High School Preceded in death by wife; Wendy Kennedy; Grandparents; Preston (Idessa) Wright and William (Willene) Wright; Parents; William (Bernice) Kennedy Survived by devoted sister Christa Kennedy Carr; daughters; Donita “Neat” (Johnny) Simmons, Yolanda “Sissy” (Travis) Woods, Sonya “Teasy” Knox, Meagan (Brad) Cornett; Son, Jonathan Kennedy; Bonus daughters, Kristin Hubler and Kendra Evans. Grandchildren; Dana (Cameron) McCluskey, Michael Williams, Renice (Davi’d) Heard, Jeremee Sullivan, Rianna (Larenz) Winford, Alexis Sullivan, Geoffrey Kennedy, Anissa Frazier, Amel Frazier, Dru Frasier and 7 great-grandchildren; Chloe & Cameron Jr; Adrian & Michael; Asa & Nova; Ivy Rose Niece; Whitney (Carr) Williams; Nephew; Chadwick Carr A host of devoted Friends; Rick — The Baptist Center Community, Mike Harding, great friends from Texas. Lowes Drug Store & the Dollar General on Broadway. He had a devoted friend that would take him back and forth to the doctor. We also like to thank UT- Hospice during his transition especially (Jennifer & Gavin) and to all the Hospice staff they all were so attentive and took great care of him. Graveside service will be Tuesday April 20, 2021 at Sherwood Gardens, Alcoa at 3:00 p.m. Mask are required with social distancing. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Mrs. Gail Monro (née Lawrence), age 82 of Maryville, TN, passed away peacefully the afternoon of Thursday, April 15, 2021, while surrounded by her loved ones. Gail was born on February 20th, 1939 in Paterson, NJ, and resided in Wyckoff, NJ until moving to Tennessee in 1996. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, a nurse for over 30 years, a supportive and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and Great-grandmother as well as a friend to many. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, trips to Myrtle Beach, SC, her annual girls’ trip to the Jersey Shore with her childhood friends, relaxing on her front porch swing sipping coffee and chatting with her neighbors, and evenings spent with her husband, Richard, and faithful dog, Katy. Her sense of selflessness and personal creed, “to always be kind, no matter what,” has left an immeasurable impression on everyone lucky enough to have known her. She will be lovingly remembered by her high school sweetheart and husband of 64 years, Richard; her children, Scott and Ginny; her brother, Paul and his wife Anne; her grandchildren, Shawn, Lindsey, Megan and her husband Kyle, Erin, and Ryan; her great-grandchildren, Luke, Blake, Lily, Logan, and Sofia; her lifelong friend of 75 years, Marie and the countless others who considered her family. Her wake will be held 5-6 PM with a memorial service to follow from 6-7 PM EST, Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Central Baptist Church in Alcoa, TN. If you are unable to travel, a virtual Zoom meeting can be accessed at https://zoom.us/join, Meeting ID number, 96677377443. It was Gail’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to your local ASPCA or the Wounded Warrior Project in lieu of flowers.
Donald Ray Woods, age 83, passed on from his earthly life on April 17, 2021 at UT Medical Center. Don, or Woody, as he was known to many friends and family, was born on September 19, 1937 in Morgan County, Tennessee. He attended Porter High School, The University of Tennessee and Tennessee Technological University. Don was a loyal and devoted father, husband, and friend. He enjoyed the game of golf and was a member of Green Meadow Country Club. He was also a loyal follower of The University of Tennessee football program and attended most every game at Neyland Stadium, in the good years and the not-so-good years. He enjoyed auto racing. fishing and the company of dogs. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Faye, who passed in September of 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Walter Raymond Woods and Ruby Kathleen (Wilson) Woods and his sister, Billie Kay Patton. He is survived by his son, Walter Alan Woods. He was Uncle Woody to numerous nieces and nephews and he will be remembered as a kind and loyal friend by all that knew him. A celebration of Don’s life will be held at Green Meadow Country Club on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm. All family and friends are welcome. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.