Vada Sue McFadden Dunlap 92 years old was born December 22, 1928 and passed away April 24, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She was one of a kind, always reaching out to help someone. She always had a light on welcoming anyone who came to her house. With her children, she didn’t care what we did in life as long as we were of good character. Preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Rev. Leonard M. Dunlap; son, Richard L. Dunlap; son-in-law, John Patrick Jones; daughter-in-law, Kay Dunlap; parents, Paul and Blanche McFadden; brothers and sister. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Judy, Steve and Betty; daughter, Susan Jones; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Weeks; grandchildren, Jody and Ashley Teffeteller, Kristopher Dunlap, Michele and Brian Danese, Shaun Dunlap, Allison Sammons and Brooke Rabotta; great-grandchildren, Sara, Michael, Lanie, Alex and Rylan. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. For each of us it has been our honor to call her “Mama”, “Nan”, “Gran” or friend. Friends may call at their convenience Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Mt. Zion Cemetery for a graveside service with Pastor Jack Hitch and Allen Tyler officiating. Due to Covid 19 please wear a mask. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Captain Keith Fletcher, age 49 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Parkwest Hospital. Captain Fletcher had a successful career in criminal justice for over 30 years, beginning at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, in 1991 thru 1993. In 1993 he moved to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, as a Patrol Officer until 2000. He began his career at the Alcoa Police Department in 2000 as a Patrol Officer. Since 2000 he has worked as a Field Training Officer, Field Training Supervisor Patrol Shift Supervisor, Sergeant, Lieutenant — Community Services, and served as the Departmental Training Officer until his promotion to Captain in January 2020. Captain Fletcher worked with his team of School Resource Officers on developing a safety strategy for city and private schools located within the City. He received his Associate of Applied Sciences in 2009 and his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, (Summa Cum Laude, 4.0 GPA) in 2013. During his career, he received numerous commendations and awards, including the Police Chief’s Commendation in 2012 and Supervisor of the Year in 2015 and 2018. Preceded in death by grandfather, Vernon Smith. Survived by wife, Christy Fletcher; daughter, Jordan Fletcher; mother, Patricia Carter; grandmother, Ruth Smith; sisters, Kelley Stoner and Adam, Kala Wagoner and DJ; nephews, Jacob and Preston; bonus daughter, Cheyenne Turnbill and husband, Jake, granddaughter, Harper Turnbill; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gary and Kathy Walker; sister-in-law, Melissa Walker. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shop with a Cop BCSO, 940 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, May 1, 2021 at RIO Central, 370 S. Longhollow Road, Maryville, TN 37804. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Mary Ann Farr Gardner (Nanny), 87 years old of Maryville, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home in Maryville, Tennessee on April 20, 2021. She was born in Maryville, Tennessee on February 17, 1934 to Luna and Granville Farr. Mary graduated from Everett High. She was married to Claude E. Gardner. Mary Ann retired from First Tennessee previously known as Bank of Maryville. She was preceded in death by Mother and Father Luna & Granville Farr, brothers and sisters, husband; Claude E. Gardner, Son; Michael (Mike) Gardner. She was survived by grand-children Michael (Chris) Gardner, Travis & Olga Gardner. Great-grandchildren include Marissa Gardner, Caitlyn Kelso, Evan Gardner, Rhys Gardner and Beloved nephew Greg Hammer.
Lauren Katheryn Smith, age 33, daughter, sister, veteran, aunt to be (Payton Elizabeth), and friend to many departed this life for her heavenly home, April 24th at 8:30 AM. She leaves her parents, Stephen and LuAnne; brothers, Tyler (Haylee), Randy (Donna); grandparents, Don and Wila; special cousin, Sarah and so many aunts, cousins, and uncles from her Smith/Wilburn/Woody and Lequire families. Special thanks to the Blount Memorial Staff for the amazing care and love they provided our loved one and family. Till we hold God’s hands together again. We love you mostest, Moma and Daddy. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Oneda Gail White (Whitehead), 97, of Maryville, died April 25, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
