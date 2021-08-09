Mary Ann Buchanan, age 53, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021. Mary Ann was an exceptionally great person with a powerful will to help those who needed help, even in times of hardship for herself. She was the center of the entire family, who organized each holiday and family get-together, and would find any reason for celebration just to have us come together. She was entirely dedicated to her grandson, who she loved dearly and who he was also dearly attached to. She was a simple person who got up each day to spend time outside, care for her 6 cats, work around the house, and was genuinely happy with life as it was; just being around the things she cared for. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Ford; brothers, Lee and Lynn Ford. She is survived by her husband Randy Buchanan; sons Andrew (Rachel M.) Buchanan and Jacob (Rachel S.) Buchanan; grandson Aiden Buchanan; mother Rowena Ford; sister and best friend Becky (Dan) Neubert; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, and her six beloved cats. The family will receive friends 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home: 1102 Big Springs Rd, Maryville, TN 37801, and will proceed to Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 3:00 pm graveside service led by Pastor Mike Boring. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to assist with funeral expenses. Anyone wishing to visit the family is requested to wear a mask to the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Gregg Lee Landers
Gregg Lee Landers
Gregg Lee Landers, age 58 of Maryville, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 8, 2021. He attended New Hope Baptist Church. All who knew Gregg understood his love for the Lord, his family and friends, Braves baseball and fishing. Preceded in death by: Maternal Grandparents, Lawrence & Polly Everett; Paternal Grandparents, Robert Lee Landers Sr. & MaryJo. Gregg is survived by: loving wife, Donna Landers; father & mother, Robert & Joyce Landers; mother-in-law, Irene Alexander; brother & sisters-in-law, Terry & Diane Landers and Gary & Deana Landers; daughters & sons-in-law, Kelli & Jacob Little, Emily & Eldon Sheckles, and Jessica & Michael Hinchee; grandchildren, Lannis Little, Jonah, Korbin & Nora Jo Sheckles, and Addison & Easton Hinchee. He is also survived by several close aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, nephew, and great nephew along with many special friends. Friends may come by the funeral home on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 between 8:00 AM and 2:00 pm to pay their respects and sign the register book. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Mike Parker officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Melissa June Little went home to be with the Lord August 7, 2021. She was a great soldier of the cross, singing the praises of God most of her life. She greatly loved her family, friends, and her church. She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jo Little, grandparents Avery and Minnie Little, Cliff and Gladys Ridings. Survived by her father Rev. Jerry L. Little, Sr.; sons and daughters-in-law Korey and Hannah Davidson, Seth and Kori Davidson; son Aaron Davidson; daughter and son-in-law, Myra and Hank Radford. Brother and sister-in-law Lynn and Lisa Little, sister Becky McBrayer. Her grandchildren, Houston and Westlyn Radford, were the love of her life. She had several nieces, nephews, and Knob Road Church family she dearly loved. Nephews Marcus A. Little and Scotty A. Kidd along with Rev. James A. Willis will officiate the services. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Knob Road Baptist Church. Funeral will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, at Knob Road Baptist Church; burial 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 12, at Morganton Cemetery. Pallbearers: Seth Davidson, Korey Davidson, Dakota Pledge, Noah Pledge, Hunter Willis, Derek Radford, Wesley Herin, Corey Herin. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8 Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
June L.N. Parker, 96, of Maryville, died Aug. 6, 2021 .Arrangements will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.