Betty Ruth Peterson Carver, age 88, of Greenback, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday morning August 7. She was a lifelong resident of Greenback, graduated from Greenback High School, and was pianist at Pine Grove Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. She was employed many years at White Stores in West Maryville and was a talented artist who enjoyed painting landscapes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Nell Peterson, and husband of 64 years, C.R. “Bud” Carver. She is survived by her 2 sons Mark (Martha) Carver and John (Barbara) Carver. Grandchildren, Daniel Carver, Christy Smith, Sarah Roy, Blake Carver, Rob Wilson, Cole Carver and 7 great grandchildren and 2 special cousins, Dora Jane Satterfield and Carol Ann Hammontree. Friends may call at there convenience Tuesday from 8:00 until 4:00 p.m. at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. The family will have a private family graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens.
Grace Nanette Brewer Ferguson Garner, 101, Jan. 12, 1919-Aug. 5, 2020, passed away peacefully at home and was laid to rest at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Preceded in death by mother, Dora Waters Brewer; father, Lon Brewer; husband, Arnold Ferguson; two infant children, David and Rose; and husband of 51 years, Raymond A. Garner. Survived by son, Mack Garner and wife, Sarah Cripps; daughter, Phyllis Garner; daughter, Nanette Mabe and husband, Charles; grandchildren, Adam Mabe and wife, Marriah, Sarah Reddick and husband Billy; great-grandchildren, Myles, Cooper, Eli and Everett Reddick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Raymond and Grace Garner Scholarship Fund at Maryville College.
David Lee Giffin, age 65 of Maryville passed away, Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the home of his sister, Mary Clendenen. David was preceded in death by parents, Roscoe and Jean Giffin; brother-in-law, Jeff Clendenen. Survivors include his son, Michael Giffin; brothers, James and Diane Giffin, Robert and Linda Walker; sister, Mary Clendenen. A private graveside service will be held at Carpenters Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Tom Hatley officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
James C. Wilkerson, age 79 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. James was the owner and president of Serviceway Motor Freight Inc. for over 35 years. He was a member of the Jaycee’s and the Knoxville Motor Transport Association. Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Georgia Burns Wilkerson; brother, Elwood Wilkerson; sister, Bettye Bleich; brother-in-law, Herman Bleich; in-laws, Jim and Geraldine (Bailes) Cross. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Cross Wilkerson; sons, Jimmy (Kim), Ted (Tina), Kurt (Leslie); grandchildren, Stewart (Lindsey), Hunter (Heather), Lauren (John) Dobbins, Kirk, Luke, Brody; great-grandchildren, Kason, Preston, Andi, Eden, Maeleigh, Leah; sister, Nancy Barkley (Norman deceased); brother, Buford (Jane) Wilkerson; sister-in-law, Jane Wilkerson; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Pallbearers will be Jimmy, Ted, Kurt, Stewart, Hunter, and Kirk. Due to COVID, the family has requested that everyone, please wear a mask. A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Dr. Jerry Russell, Rev. Mickey Rainwater and Stewart Wilkerson officiating. The interment will follow at 3:00 PM at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.