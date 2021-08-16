Nancy L. Graves, 81, of Knoxville, died Aug. 14, 2021. Funeral arrangement will be made by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
FloEtta Hatcher, "Midge", age 97, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Asbury Place. FloEtta was a member of the American Legion Post 13 for 46 years and was a Sergeant at Arms for some time. She loved to be active in the Legion community especially to go dancing and listen to the bands. FloEtta was a loving Mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Hatcher; parents, Anderson and Dedie Dunlap; brother, Allen Dunlap; sisters, Beatrice Griffin, Irene Tindell, and Pearl Dumas; granddaughters, Linda Cobb and Cheryl Armstrong; nieces and nephews. Survived by her sons, Charles (Marcella) Hatcher, Franklin Leon Hatcher; daughter, Lillian Teffeteller; niece, Shelia (Vernon) Peck; grandson, Johnny (Robin) Hatcher; granddaughters, Laura(Robert Allen) Jones, Brenda Davis; great-grandsons, Josh Hatcher and Stacey (Brittany) Walker; great-granddaughters, Stephanie Perez, Katie (Dillon) Hendrix, Rachel Cutshaw and many great-greatgrandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Dean Mullins officiating. Interment will be held at 12:00 PM Wednesday at Williamson Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Hudson H. "Hut" Jones, 74, of Maryville died Aug. 16, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Lawrence Winick, 67, died peacefully in his home on August 9th, 2021. There aren't many things Larry loved more than his wife (and high school sweetheart) Pat, but her cooking and laughing at his own jokes topped it all. In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his oldest daughter Jamie Steffa, her two sons David and Jacob, his middle daughter Jessica Sampson and her children Cooper and Saylor, and his youngest daughter Jennifer Winick. He and his singing will be missed.
