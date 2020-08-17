Nancy Cameron Johnston, age 73, passed away peacefully August 6th, 2020. She was born June 30th, 1947, to Clay and Estella (Moore) Cameron. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Johnny Ray Davis, niece Tressie Lee Davis, and nephew James H. "Doc" Davis. Nancy is survived by her daughter Stephanie Jane Blair, grandchildren Andy, Ally, and Adam, great grandchildren Zoey and Kisa, siblings Louise Davis, Bobbie Jo (Timothy) James, Billie (Harold) McCarter, Earl (Linda) Moore, Della Millsaps, Terry (Sandy) Davis, David (Lynn) Davis, and 4 generations of nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private memorial service.
Misty Dawn Shoffner Proffitt Mincey, age 42, passed away at her home on Aug. 12, 2020. Survived by her husband Joey Mincey, children Sean and Emily Proffitt, parents Reed and Carolyn Shoffner, sister Jennifer Stanford and Cindy Austin, special nephew Hayden Lawson and many other nieces and nephews. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Charles Van Morgan, Sr., 75, of Knoxville, died Aug. 16, 2020. There will be a service in MS on Aug. 29, 2020, to honor his life.
Jamie Marie Reszka was born on Oct. 5, 1952, and went to be with God on Aug. 12, 2020. She is survived by: husband, Dennis Reszka; daughter, Julia Reszka; son and daughter-in-law Chris and Megan Reszka; son and daughter-in-law Jason and Courtney Reszka; grandson, Blake Reszka; siblings, Irene Huffman and Ronald Poupard. Jamie was a loving wife and caring mother and will truly be missed.
