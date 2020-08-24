It is with great sadness that the family of Stanley G. Brown, age 90, of Maryville, Tennessee departed this life but we rejoice that he joined his Creator on August 14, 2020. Stanley was born in Riceville, TN on August 11, 1930 to William Arnold and Susie Walker Brown. Stanley owned and operated Stanley Brown Heating and AC Co for 60 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, his four siblings, Victor, Elmer, Alvin and sister, Lucille Yarborough. Also, by his parents-in-law, Noah & Margaret Easterday and brother-in-law, Ralph Easterday. He is survived by his loving family, wife of 67 years, Doris Easterday Brown; daughter, Linda Ponce (Peter); daughter, Tami Touton; four grandchildren, Peter J. Ponce, II, Alexandria Ponce, Ava Touton, and Jack Touton; sister-in-law, Gerry Easterday; many nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends. A private family celebration of life was held at Grandview Pavilion officiating by Pastor Greg Long. Because of the Covid Pandemic, a celebration with family and friends will be held at a later day. Announcement will be made. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Christa Dawn Connatser, 40, of Maryville, passed away Aug. 5, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Gary Connatser and Shirley Connatser; son, Dorian Connatser; and sister, Rachel (husband, Todd) Beilstein. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Ray and Mildred Headrick, Ellen Fain and Clomer Connatser. A private family memorial dinner was planned for Aug. 22. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Thank you to Dogwood Cremation for help with the final arrangements. She will be missed by her family and many friends.
Carmelita Dyke, 79, went home with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Foothills Transitional Care and Rehabilitation/Blount Memorial Hospital. Carmey loved her family and friends. Singing, song writing, and playing her guitar were her lifelong passions. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Loren Dyke, and parents. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Regina and Rowdy McCall, Jr., Sandy and Darren Lowe; grandsons, Rowdy McCall, III and wife Tiffany; Kevin Lowe and wife Hope; great-grand daughters Adelynn and Anna; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and Bill Pickens; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family held a private graveside service at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Bobby E. Felty, age 76, of Maryville went to see the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice F. Felty; parents, Eules Grant Felty and Mary Ruth Felty; grandchildren, C.J. Holder and Tonya Finger. He is survived by his children, Teresa and Robert Hurst, Bobby and Cindy Felty, and Kimberly and Tony Finger; grandchildren, Stephanie, Heather, Jennifer and Casey; great-grandchildren, Billy, Ben, Isabella, Brooklyn, Jaxon, Hope, and Conor. Funeral service will be held 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home, Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Jim Malone officiating. Interment will be held at 12:00 PM Thursday at Crossroads Tabernacle. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. (865) 982-6041 www.millerfuneralhome.org
LaGretta (Shields) Lovingood, age 84, of Alcoa, TN passed peacefully at Williamsburg Villas in Knoxville, TN on August 22nd. On December 1st, 1956 in Chalmette, LA she married D.L. (Dee) Lovingood, Jr. They settled in Effingham, IL, where they raised their two children Mark and DeEtta. LaGretta was primarily a homemaker who loved to sew and crochet. She was also an avid bowler and was a member of several bowling teams over the years. She was preceded in death by her husband Dee. and her parents Rod and Gaynell Shields. LaGretta is survived by son Mark Lovingood and his wife Joli of Alcoa, TN; daughter DeEtta Prose and her husband Greg of Norfolk, VA, and their two children Alexa and Madison Prose; sisters Conchita (Shields) Scandaliato and Joy (Shields) Ferrell; and brother Brad Shields; and many nieces and nephews. LaGretta will be laid to rest beside her husband during a graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa, TN. Family and friends will meet there at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 27th. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
