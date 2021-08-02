Timothy Abe Gredig, 60, of Maryville, died July 26, 2021.
Marshall Ellis Powell
Marshall Ellis Powell, 84, passed away on July 28, 2021, at his home in Walland after a long illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 65 years, Velda; their children, David Powell (Sandy) of Maryville and Amy Higdon (Brad) of Walland; grandchildren, Matthew Marshall Powell (Andrea) of Tupelo, MS, Kathryn Fri (David) of Knoxville, Emily Powell of Nashville, Maggie Gibson (Caleb) of Buckhannon, WV, Jacob Higdon (Joy Beth) of Maryville; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Addelyn Kate, Ainsley, Lucy, and Peter Powell of Tupelo, MS, David, III, Dylan, Marshall Ellis, and Ella Fri of Knoxville, Ellie and Annie Ruth Gibson of Buckhannon, WV; brothers and sisters, William Powell (Selma) of Walland, Ann Weakly (Roger) and Jenny Ward (Tommy) of Maryville, Viola Kauthen of Triangle, VA; sister-in-law, Lynn Powell of Walland. He was preceded in death by his grandson Noah Higdon; great-grandson Judah Marshall Powell; brother, Lenville Powell; sisters Elizabeth Sloan and Joyce Sweet. Marshall was a graduate of Walland High School and Smith-Hughes Vocational School in Atlanta, GA. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC and Bad Kissinger, Germany. He was employed for a time at Lockeed Aircraft Company in Marietta, GA and worked 34 years at ALCOA Tennessee Operations, retiring in 2000 as a member of the 25 Year Club. During retirement, he devoted his time to family, loved working on the family farm, especially the tractors, and was a faithful member of Miller's Cove Missionary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Miller's Cove Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 356, Walland, TN 37886. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Smith Chapel in Maryville, followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble at 10:00 AM for the Interment Friday, August 6, 2021, at Miller's Cove Cemetery in Walland. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
