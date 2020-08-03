Drusilla Baker, 86 of Maryville, passed away Saturday August 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband: Tommy Baker, children: Sharon Hunt and Steven Baker, parents: Hyldrad and Lola Rich Baker, and brothers: Bud Stinnett and Jim Stinnett. She is survived by her children: Wayne Baker and Deborah Frye, sister: Barbra Dvorak, brother: John Stinnett, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home: 1102 Big Springs Road, Maryville, TN 37801 with Rev. Wayne Baker officiating. The family and friends will all meet at 1:00 P.M. Thursday August 6, 2020 at Laurel Bank Cemetery for a graveside service. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Wanda Kay Gibson Campbell, age 58 of Maryville, passed away August 3, 2020 at University of Tennessee Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Sarah Gilbert; brother, Ronnie Gilbert. She is survived by her brother, James Thomas Gilbert and wife, Mary Hobbs Gilbert; granddaughter, Tori Moore; children, Michaela Campbell Moore, David Roberts and Mary Roberts. No services are planned. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Brenda Gail Teffeteller, age 68 of Friendsville, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, August 2, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Rex Tefetteller. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and inurnment at 9:00 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery with Elder Ronnie Crisp officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
James Randall Vaughn, 57, of Maryville, died on Aug. 2. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
