Willie P. Boring, age 98, of Maryville, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at her home. Willie worked for Rockford Manufacturing for many years. She enjoyed watching Nascar Racing, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Ollie Boring; parents, Earl and Gertie Parrott; daughter, Linda Lawson; grandson, Roger Lawson. Survived by son, Carroll Ward of Indiana; grandchildren, Cindy and Charles Meridieth of Maryville, Aaron Ward of Indiana, Eddie Ward of Indiana, Randy Lawson of Vonore; great-grandchildren, Haley Lawson of Maryville, Wesley Meridieth of Maryville; sisters, Irma Coffey of Knoxville, Nita Treadway of Knoxville; several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Cindy, Charles, and Haley for the many years of care that they gave to Willie. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Smith Trinity Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM with Rev. Charles Ballard officiating. Interment to follow at 1:00 PM at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremartion.com
Vickie Brewer, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Townsend, TN on August 21, 2021. She was surrounded by family and friends as she entered Heaven to rest in the arms of Jesus. Vickie was a devoted wife to her husband, Jim Brewer, for nearly fifty-two years. Together they raised two sons and adored their five grandchildren. To her community, Vickie was known as a kind and generous woman who welcomed everyone with a warm smile. She was a local beautician for over thirty years and viewed her customers as family. Vickie was also a member of RIO Townsend Church where she loved to worship the Lord with neighbors and friends. Her door was always open, and her stove stayed ready to prepare a meal for anyone at any time. She leaves behind a legacy as a loving wife, mother, nanny, and woman of God whose eternity is secure because of her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Vickie is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew & Bobbie Sands; brother, Carl Sands; granddaughter, Macie Grace; and other miscarried babies. She is survived by husband, Jim Brewer; sons and daughters-in-law, Stacy & Nanette Brewer and Michael & Andrea Brewer; and her five grandchildren, Nikki, Joshua, Gracie, Aubrey, and Sarah Faye (all with the last name Brewer). Funeral services will be held at RIO Townsend Church on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, with receiving friends from 5-7pm and service at 7pm. Vickie will be laid to rest at Caylor’s Chapel Baptist Church cemetery on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 10am. Services will be officiated by Pastor Guinn Green and Pastor Ronnie Hepperly. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to RIO Townsend Church in Vickie’s memory. The Brewer family sincerely appreciates and recognizes all family and friends who made Vickie’s final days on earth so special. She will be remembered in highest regards by all who knew her.
Patricia J. Dean, 79, of Rockford, died Aug. 19, 2021. Arrangements will be announced later by Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
Mildred Louise Headrick went home to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Born on September 28, 1925, she was a wonderful Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and licensed nurse. After leaving hospital nursing, she opened Highland Day Care in Maryville sharing her love. She was an advocate for the handicapped and Douglas Cooperative. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Headrick; “special” loving son, Steve; parents and all siblings. Left with our wonderful family memories are her son, Ronnie Headrick; daughter, Nancy Presley; grandchildren, Charles Matthew Presley and Christina King (Zach); great grandchildren, Little Sadie and Luke. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Cloverhill (especially Angie) and Amedysis Hospice (especially Heather). Thanks for all the prayers and love shared with our mother. Please, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Blount County Special Education (Douglas Cooperative). Friends may call at their convenience on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Grandview Mausoleum for the graveside service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Eula Clee Johnson passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by: parents, N L and Cleotha Bundon; husband, Roy H Johnson; sister, Merle Walker; and son, Stanley Johnson. Survivors include: son, Malcolm Johnson and wife Barbara Mize Johnson; grandson, Gregory Johnson and wife, Pamela Hall Johnson; great-grandchildren, Mason Johnson and Matthew Johnson, Judy Johnson, widow of Stanley and her children, Stanley Johnson, Brittany Johnson Farmer and husband Billy; great grandchild, Brylee Farmer; brother, Hubert Bundon and wife, Jean. Family requests that you not send flowers, donations to Wildwood Baptist Church building fund in her honor will be appreciated. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM, on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 2:30 PM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Cedar Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ida Scruggs, 92, of Knoxville died Aug. 22, 2021. Arrangements will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Cynthia Rose Thomas, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 21st after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born December 19th, 1941, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Roseva Thomas, and her brother, Jimmy Thomas. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Steve Snapp, her brother, Danny Thomas, her dear nephew and his wife, Jeff and Nancy Hutchison, along with several other nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her very special lifetime friend, Kathy Wilson, and her dearest puppies, Lacey and Buddy. Cindy was a lifetime employee of the state of Tennessee where she served in many different agencies and capacities teaching, leading, helping, and serving others. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Maryville. She loved her church, Sunday school class, and pastors, Jonathan Jonas, and Catherine Nance. Please join us as we celebrate Cindy’s life in receiving friends and loved ones on Thursday, August 26th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. with a service to follow. The service will be officiated by Reverend Jonathan Jonas. A private burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and or First United Methodist Church of Maryville. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Glenda Hale Turner, age 79, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and teacher. Receiving both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from UTK, Glenda taught in Blount County for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Callie Hale. Survived by two sons of whom she was very proud, Tom Turner and Bill Turner; daughter-in-law, Christy Martin; grand-daughters Alesia Turner, Maddie Martin, and Lauren Turner; nephew Mike Davis. A service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Maryville with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to Family Promise of Blount County www.blountfamilypromise.org.
