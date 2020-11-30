Wanda Lee Guinn Coada, 81, passed away in Locust Grove, Georgia, on Nov. 27, 2020. Wanda grew up in Maryville and graduated from Alcoa High School. Preceded in death by parents, Edward Cecil and Pauline Atchley Guinn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rufus and Flora Coada; son, Kermit Allen Coada; and brother, Jimmy Guinn. Survived by husband of 57 years, Kermit Coada; children, Ken and James (Stacey); grandchildren, Tiffany Hysell, Deborah (Nick) Vogt, Michael, Madalin and Catlin Coada, and Kasie Cain; great-grandchildren, Melody and Allison; sister and brother-in-law, James and Margaret Fox. Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Sherrell Memorial Chapel. Interment was at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery in Jenkinsburg, Georgia. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Job 1:21 saying: "Naked I came from my mother's womb, and naked I shall return. The LORD gave, and the LORD has taken away. Blessed be the name of the LORD." Mabel Pauline Gillespie Cotner of Rockford passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 peacefully at home. She was born April 16, 1925 to the parents of Walter and Viola Henry Gillespie. She grew up in the Rockford community and educated in Blount County School System. Mabel was a member in grand standings at Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church, Rockford from the cradle roll, currently under the leadership of Rev. Kamau Kenyatta. Mabel held several offices at Mt. Pleasant but her favorite sense of duty was singing in the choir. Mabel is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Gillespie and Viola Henry Gillespie; husband, Joseph Franklin Cotner; sisters, Ruby Harris, Roma Tate, Mildred Wallace; brothers, James Gillespie, Leonard Gillespie and Thomas Gillespie; and grandson, Reginald Stacey Sudderth. Left to cherish her precious memory, the love of her life, her son, James Leon Sudderth; grandson Marcus Miller, Knoxville; granddaughter, Lily Mae Patrick, Knoxville; great grandchildren, Tionya Miller and Marcus (D.J.) Miller, Jr., Tyneishia Revels, Amber Sudderth and Charleston Sudderth; great great grandchild, Kavieon Revels. Biological Grand and Great Grand; Lyndze Harper and Raylynn Harper. Sister-in-laws, Rose Gillespie, Laura Bell Manuel and Minnie Helen Locke; brother-in-law, Walter Cotner. Mabel leaves a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, as well as relatives and friends. A special friend, Karen Smith. The family will receive friends at Foothills Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020; funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with officiating by Rev. Kamau Kenyatt. Interment at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. During this time, social distancing and face mask are required. Body may be viewed after noon on Wednesday December 2, 2020.
Virginia Natalie Moseley Floyd of Maryville, TN passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Preceded by death by her parents, Dorthy Caruthers Moseley Saunders and Paul Wilde Moseley, sister Tracy Moseley Bragen. Survived by her sister Paula Krohn, brother Pete Moseley, her children, Doug Floyd (Lynn), Natalie Stephens (David), and Lee Ann Dantone (Vince) and her grandchildren, Jeremiah Cook (Lindsay), Sarah Dantone, Rosie Dantone, Christopher Dantone, and Great Granddaughter Victoria Miccini. During her full life, she enjoyed fishing, gardening, drawing, traveling, playing bridge and her family. A celebration of life may be planned for a later date in her hometown of Sardis, MS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Vincent Kelver Fowler, 74, of Decatur, GA passed away on November 22, 2020. Vincent was born on September 24, 1946 to Bert and Eartha Crossing Fowler in Alcoa, TN. After graduating from Charles M. Hall School in 1964, he went on to study auto mechanics at Western Kentucky Vocational School in Paducah, KY. He was later drafted into the United States Army and is a Vietnam War Veteran. Vincent is predeceased by his parents, his sister, Portia and brothers, James and Dexter. He is survived by four children, LaDonald Fowler, Alan Fowler (Geraldine), Christian Crawford and Ashley Sailor (Donta), three sisters, Andrea Fowler-Pierce, Marcia Coleman )Lee), Teri Fowler (Rob Rogers); eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. No services are planned at this time. Foothills Funeral Home www.foothillsfh.com
Russell L. Hammonds, (Russ) age 79 died peacefully at home surrounded by family, Friday, November 27, 2020. He went to meet Jesus, and he was ready for his trip. Russ was born October 17, 1941 to Mavis & H.L. Hammonds, in Kenton, TN. An avid athlete, Russ graduated from Kenton High School in 1959. He worked for the United States Coast & Geodetic survey from 1959- July of 1966 when he opened his State Farm agency in Jackson, TN. Russ was extremely successful as a State Farm agent, earning the prestigious President's Club award 3 times, which recognizes the top 50 State Farm agents in the country. In 1979, he was promoted to State Farm Agency manager and relocated his family to Maryville, TN. He retired from management in 1995 to move closer to his childhood home & parents in Union City, TN, where he opened his second State Farm agency. Russ, Diane, and family traveled extensively during his career with State Farm as a result if the many honors he earned. He retired from State Farm in November of 2013. Russ enjoyed playing golf & fishing for crappy on Kentucky Lake in his free time. He was a member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church of Maryville. He was preceded in death by sons Rusty & Stacy Hammonds, and his parents H.L. & Mavis Hammonds. Russ is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 51 years, Diane Hammonds of Maryville, TN; his son Dustin Hammonds (Suzanne) of Knoxville, TN; daughter Sunny H. Snoeyenbos (Jaron) of Maryville, TN; 7 beautiful grandchildren: Curry & Caden Hammonds; Braylen, Kyan & Kynsie Hall; Hallie & Ruby Snoeyenbos; & 2 sisters, Margaret Hopper of Brownsville, TN & Linda (Jim) Porter of Herndon, VA. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 at the Grandview Pavilion, 2316 Graves Rd. Maryville, TN 37803. Reverend Eddie Mallonee & Dr. Morris Anderson will be officiating. Friends & Family members: Pat Pennington, Tommy Pedigo, Jack Maness, Larry Stephens; Chris Collins, Terry Hall, Brandon Hall & Scott Hopper will serve as Pallbearers. Music provided by Ronnie Phelps. Burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 11:00am-1:00 pm at the Grandview Pavilion. (Heaters provided) Flowers may be sent to Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Richard Mudge, 79 of Madison VA passed away on November 27, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville TN. He has many people waiting to see him again, including Texanna, his wife of 60 years, a daughter, two grandson and more. He is survived by his five children, Cathy McCarthey, Robin Bowden, Robert Mudge, Rhonda Woodward and Dodie Ernst; 10 grandchildren, Tammy, Sherry, Ashley, Karlee, Laura, Jennifer, Christopher, and Ryan; many great-grand kids; a brother, Larry Northrup; many nieces, nephews and friends. Richard enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating, horseback riding, camping, fishing and went skydiving for the first time at the age of 65. He proudly served in the US Navy. He spent 45 years in construction and helped to build many of the buildings, walls and roads in and around Northern Virginia. He enjoyed telling a dirty joke and loved to dance the night away with Mom in his arms. Keep on dancing Dad. We will miss you Dad! Special thanks to Cloverhill Senior Living for taking great care of him in the last year of life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cloverhill at 2317 US 411 Maryville TN 37801. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Floyd Prows, 71, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, Dyersburg, Tenn., after succumbing to a Covid-19 infection. Mr. Prows, a former Blount County resident, was born on Nov. 4, 1949, in Somerset, Ky. For additional information see the Curry Funeral Home, Dyersburg, website.
Dallas Ray Seaton, age 64, of Louisville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Belle Seaton; sister, Geraldine Seaton; and brother, Lloyd Seaton. He is survived by his loving fiancée of 15 years, Donna Glandon; children, Daniel and Sheena; 5 grandchildren; brothers, Don (Edith) Seaton and Rex (Ann) Seaton; sisters, Carolyn Reynolds, Glendora Rhyne, and Leslie (Steve) Hodges; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no service at this time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Self, Wanda June, 92, of Maryville died on November 30, 2020. Per Wanda's request there will be no services. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Glenn Allen Selfe, Sr. passed away on November 17, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. He was 91. Glenn was born June 3, 1929, the youngest of 9 boys, to Francis Wayland Selfe and Cora Kiser Selfe in Russell County, Virginia. He grew up on the family farm and attended Temple Hill High School. In 1959, Glenn moved to Knoxville, Tennessee and started a new family. He was co-owner of Selfe's Antiques in Knoxville for 15 years, followed by several years working for Knoxville Trailer Corporation. In 1975, the Governor of Tennessee named Glenn a Colonel, Aide de Camp, a prestigious honorary title. In 1980 he began construction of Maple Glen in Seymour, where he built residential rental units by hand and managed them for the next 25 years until his retirement in 2005. Glenn was gregarious and well known in the Seymour community. He counted among his friends farmers and lawyers, waitstaff and business entrepreneurs, grocery clerks and pharmacists. He loved animals, especially dogs and horses. Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Francis Wayland Selfe and mother, Cora Kiser Selfe. He was also preceded in death by his 8 brothers, William, Bert, Francis, Paul, Robert, Charles, Silas, and Clyde. Glenn is survived by his children, Leslie Ann Peake, Alison Selfe Keller, Tracy Selfe Carusi and Glenn Allen Selfe, Jr., grandchildren Ashley Caroline Keller, Daniel Evan Carusi, Alexander Mario Carusi, great-grandson Ashton Grant Pittman and numerous nieces and nephews. An informal open house catered by Glenn's favorite restaurant will be held at Hampton Hall, 627 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN 37804, on December 5th, from 12pm to 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you support the Humane Society or The Nature Conservancy. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Gary L. "Sparkey" Sparks, 69, went to be with Jesus, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Gary was a free spirit with a love for life and people that lives on in his family and friends. He accepted Jesus into his life at an early age, though life led him in a different direction, he always kept Jesus in his heart, praying often. He loved his family with a never ending love, taking others into his heart as extended family. He was a Dad and Papaw to many. Gary is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Allison Pearl Grace Crawford, parents, Jr. and Elsie Sparks; and his best friend "Heavy Duty". He is survived by his wife, Brenda "Granny" Sparks; daughters, Missy and husband, Scottie Wilson, Debby and husband, Shawn Crawford; grandchildren, Cody, Scott and Eli Wilson, and Nick and Noah Crawford; and his ever loving great-granddaughter, Kyleigh Wilson; son, "Homie"; brothers, Dave and Teeter; sister, Kat; and many loving brothers and sisters-in-law. Family, friends, and biker friends will meet at 1:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home for a procession to New Providence Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
