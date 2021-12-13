After a short illness, Johanna Kintner Bryant died on December 9, 2021, at age seventy. Her family is as follows: husband, Larry Bryant and step grandson, Steve Bryant of Knoxville; sister, Beccie Kintner King of Friendsville; brother, Richard Kintner of Maryville; sister, Ella Kintner Brown, Van Wert of Ohio; her biological half-sisters, Vicky Morris and Sandra Myers, both of Michigan. Johanna loved being an aunt; in fact, one nephew commented that she was the aunt who didn't act like an aunt. Her beautiful voice was part of the Maryville Junior High and Maryville High School choirs, and when her father bought her a clarinet in third grade, she took it on the family vacation and taught herself to play it. She held first chair in her school bands for eight years. If you ever visited her home, you would immediately see that she was a talented artist in advanced quilting techniques and wood crafting, and her hand-painted objects are exceptional. In her driveway is a camping trailer that she pulled to many different locations to spend time with her close camping friends. She graduated from Maryville High School, class of 1969 and attended UT. Professionally, she worked as a surgery technician and later managed a low-income apartment complex. Stray and rescue dogs often found a home with Johanna, or at least a trip to the vet, if needed. A private burial is planned. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Mary Lillian Hutchens Ogle, 89, of Maryville passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Mary was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Lillie Hutchens; brother, Ellis Hutchens; sons, Perry Lane and Keith Lane. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, William Ogle; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Carl McNeil; step-son, Billy Pat Ogle; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; special friends, Mac and Mary McCain, and Jim and Karen Runyon; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Rev. Arkie Baker officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Francis "Frank" Louis Romagnolo passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on Friday, December 10th 2021. For 52 years, he shared his life with his wife Margie. Their marriage was, as he often said, "The True Love Story." Born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in The Bronx, Frank and Margie spent many of their adult years in West Palm Beach, FL. In 1992, they moved to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee where he lived the happiest years of his life. In this idyllic setting, he cared for his Border Collies, ducks, chickens, tomatoes, tractors, and anything else he cared to cultivate ;) Frank was a true Renaissance Man, with an irreverent sense of humor. Spinner of yarns--which everyone bought hook, line, and sinker--he was a published author, accomplished angler, chef, "aviator," woodworker, orchidist, vegetable gardener, boat enthusiast, and entrepreneur. Loving father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and dog-father. Frank is survived by his wife Margie; daughters Cathy and Mary; sons-in-law Scott and Andrew; his well-loved grandchildren Dylan, Julia, Lucy, and Owen; his dog-baby JoJo; and his grand-dog-babies Scout, Molly, and Frankie. In his death, he will be reunited with his loved ones: his mother Mary, father Paul, sister Rosemarie, and pups Jacqui, Bailey, and Spikey. A small family service will be on Monday, Dec 20 at Mother Mary of the Church in Mt. Joy, PA. A larger celebration of Frank's life will take place in summer 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to the Frank Romagnolo Memorial Fund at St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Donations may be made online to St. Jude's Children's Hospital to the Frank Romagnolo Memorial Fund. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Her absence is like the sky, spread over everything. A Beauty, so loving and loyal, Carol Ann Shuler-Judkins of Seymour, TN, previously of Santa Maria, CA, was taken to be with the Lord at the age of 72. She gained her wings on December 7, 2021 at 5:35pm in the loving presence of her immediate family after a short lived battle with cancer. Carol planted her roots here in East Tennessee, working for Maryville Housing Authority then marrying William (Bill) R. Judkins and later retiring so she could focus on her loving family. We will carry her love and light for many years to come. Carol was preceded in death by grandparents, William and Laura Shuler; her parents, Max and Louise Shuler; brothers, Gene and Roddy Shuler. She is survived by her son Ky and his wife Jenni Neal; Stepsons, Jeff and Greg Judkins; Grandchildren, Samantha, Sydney, Max and Kyler Neal; Great granddaughter, Aurora Kylie Lynn Root and great grandson, Maddox Johnson Potter. The family will schedule services at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
