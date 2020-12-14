Carol Armes, age 79, passed away December 13, 2020 at her home in Louisville. She is preceded in death by her daughters, Linda and Louwanda. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Harold Armes; daughters, Lisa Justus and husband, Brent, Latina Silorov and husband, Stas Sidorov, and Lora Selph; sons, Larry Fountain of Nailer, GA., Lyle (Lora) Fountain, of Joyner, Lester (Kim) Fountain of Louisville and Lance of Nashville; 20 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchildren. The family will have a graveside service Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Clear Creek Cemetery in Lancing. Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carol Armes
Miss Barbara Jean Stephens, age 88 of Maryville, went home to be with her Lord, December 14th, 2020 from Fairpark Health and Rehabilitation Facility. She was a loving sister to Miss Shirley Ann Stephens who preceded her in death earlier this year on May 11th, 2020 and a loving daughter to her parents who preceded her in death, James Calvin Stephens, and Nancy Ann Graves Stephens. Both Barbara and Shirley were faithful members of Grandview Baptist Church for over 77 years. Miss Barbara and her sister Shirley shared their family home on Waters Rd. for over 80 years, most recently with their cat named Sissy. Both Barbara and Shirley attended Union Elementary School and Everett High School. Afterwards they worked at the Creamland Drive In and Barbara would go on to work there for 32 years, walking to and from work almost every day. Miss Barbara loved working in her flowers when she was able, visiting with her many wonderful neighbors, friends, and relatives whether in person or by phone. A special thank you to the staff of Fairpark Health and Rehabilitation and to Mrs. Julie Carpenter of Blount Health Care and Hospice for going above and beyond in taking such loving and excellent care of Miss Barbara. Family and friends will assemble 3:00 PM, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Grandview Pavilion for a graveside service with Rev. Chris Pass officiating. Due to Covid-19 mask and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Grandview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 5237, Maryville, TN 37802. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Shirley Daniel Teaster, age 86 of Sevierville, went Home on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Mr. Teaster was a member of Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church in Walland, TN. Shirley retired from the Federal Highway Administration in 1989. Since that time, he enjoyed farming. He loved the outdoors and the Great Smoky Mountains, especially Elkmont, where he was born. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mary Alice Teaster; son, Jackie R. Teaster; parents, Woodrow and Myrtle Teaster; and brothers, Merritt and Glenn Teaster. He is survived by his son, Larry and Glenda Teaster, Townsend, TN; daughters, Cynthia and Neal Woodland, Louisville, TN, and Vickie and Rodger Frye Sevierville, TN; grandchildren, Grady McMillan, Lenoir City, TN, Danny Teaster, Lenoir City, TN, Lori Whaley, Maryville, TN, Jason Bryan, Sevierville, TN, Andy Bryan, Lancing, TN, Christopher Teaster, Sevierville, TN, and Chad Teaster, Sevierville, TN; step-grandchildren, Teresa, Stephanie, And Sharon; 18 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Altha Williams, Janie and Arthur Davis, Margie and Eddie McCarter, and Ruby and Mayford Effler; sisters-in-law, Lila Teaster and Earlene Teaster; and several nephews and nieces and many other special family and friends. Family and friends will meet at 1 PM Wednesday in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Townsend for graveside service and interment with Rev. Christopher Teaster, Rev. Chad Teaster, and Rev. Danny Teaster officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Don Walker, age 71, of Maryville, died December 2, 2020 in peace while surrounded by love. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Don was born on June 7, 1949 in Knoxville, TN to Earl & Cleo (Nicely) Walker. He received his BS in Pharmacy from the University of Tennessee in 1973. On August 11, 1973, he married Roberta Smith. They raised two sons, Daniel and Jonathan, and a daughter, Rebekah. Don devoted his life to supporting his family and caring for the sick and the poor in his community and across the world. Don and Roberta ran a small pharmacy at Eagleton Village in Maryville, TN for 41 years. The pharmacy they founded continues in operation today as an ongoing service to the community. Over the years, he traveled on medical missions to some of the poorest regions of the world such as Haiti, Venezuela and Guatemala to serve the people there. At home, he enjoyed spending time with his family, studying languages and the Bible, cooking new recipes and sharing a cup of tea with his wife. His family will remember him for his gentleness, kindness, generosity and steadfast love. Don was preceded in death by: father, Earl; mother, Cleo. He is survived by: wife, Roberta; sons, Daniel and Jonathan; daughter, Rebekah and her husband Jonathan Raffini; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Anna; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Anne; sister, Charlotte Smalley; niece, Katherine, and several cousins. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Pastor Clay Harrington officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
