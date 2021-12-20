Robert 'Dallas' Lee Bayless, age 29, of Seymour, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Dallas grew up on a farm where he loved to be outside; fishing in the ponds and riding dirt bikes. He has 3 beautiful children: Easton, Rylee, and Adaline; who he loved very much. Dallas was adventurous, outgoing, and could light up a room when he walked in- always making people laugh. From riding bulls to racing dirtbikes, he was always ready to go. He had a way of drawing people to him and had the biggest heart. Dallas is preceded in death by his Granny, Kathy Webb. Survivors include his parents, Butch (Julie) Bayless, Jennifer (Philip) Waters; children, Easton, Rylee, and Adaline; brothers, Eli Bayless, Jackson Waters; sister, Kayleigh Hepperly; grandparents, David (Carolyn) Bayless, David Webb, Sharon Eaton, Jerry Eaton; aunt, Tracy Walker "Sissy"- that loved him like he was her own child; many special aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was loved by all. Graveside Ceremony will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Oak View Cemetery, 2704 Ellejoy Road, Walland, with the Rev. Ronnie Hepperly, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to go towards funeral expenses or to his children. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online Condolences- www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
John Franklin Brannon, age 80, of Greenback passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Brannon; parents, Johnnie Bell Dodd and John Burton Brannon. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Sandra Brannon; granddaughters, Leahia Brannon, Savannah and McKenley Mahery; siblings, Joe and Erlene Brannon, Hubert and Roeann Davis, Edna Tuck, Benton and Carmaletta Brannon, and Henry Brannon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Faye Gregory; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service and interment will be held 11:00 AM at Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Morganton Cemetery, Rev. Jimmy Payne officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Mark Ariel Rancapollo DeCastro, 12, of Maryville, TN died on December 17, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Robert "Bobby" Wayne Effler, age 71 of Walland, went home to be with The Lord December 18, 2021 with his family by his side. Preceded in death by son, Robert; parents, James "Big Ab" and Marie Effler; brothers, Andy and Leon; sisters, Carolyn, Geraldean and Brenda; Survivors include his sons, Scott and Corina Effler, and Jason and Misty Effler; grandchildren, Destiny, William, Kelsey, Milea, and Colten; 2 great grandsons; sisters, Phylis and Charlotte; also, friend, Janice Tipton; The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm in the Smith Trinity Chapel with the service to follow at 7:00pm. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Cold Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for the Interment service. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
William E. (Bill) Huffman, age 70, passed away peacefully December 19, 2021. Bill was a dedicated employee of Alcoa Aluminum Company and a member of Six Mile Baptist Church and served as the treasurer there for 20 years. Bill was preceded in death by: parents, Clinton & Iva Huffman; brother, Wilbur (W.C.) Huffman; son, Rod Costner. He is survived by: wife of 50 years, Gale Huffman; children, Rhonda Costner of Maryville, Randy Costner of Maryville, and Beth (Michael) Spence of Knoxville; sister, Pat Montgomery; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren that he dearly loved. The family would like to thank the Oncology Comfort Care staff at Blount Memorial Hospital for all the exceptional love and care. Family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 with Rev. Jeff Welshan and Rev. Clifton Herron officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremaiton.com.
Ethleen Mainor, 83, of Maryville, TN died on December 19, 2021.Arrangement are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Monica Jill Mikles, age 59 of Maryville went home to live with our Lord on December 19, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church. She was an amazing artist and that was her passion. She loved being with her family, friends, and the outdoors. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Tyler and Dora Hill Mikles; son, Michael McMahan. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Brooke McMahan; daughter, Amelia Case and Andy Harvey; grandchildren, Vivian, Emalie, Chase, Lily, Vada; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Billie Mikles; brother, Darius Mikles; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Burl Lovin. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for the funeral costs. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Danny Reagan, 65, of Maryville died on December 18, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
