Thomas Paul Bilbao Sr., 82, of Maryville, died on December 21, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Trampas William Heaton passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the age of 44. Trampas was always the life of the party and loved a good joke. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil and Dorothy Stephens and Ed and Sue Heaton. He is survived by his parents, Barry and Betty Heaton; wife, Shannon Heaton; his beautiful children, Becca (Brandon) Vincent, Joshua, Taylor and Hannah Bonovich, Journey, Haylee and Chloe Heaton; grandson, Oliver Bonovich; sister, Lori (Clint) Kagley; nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins. Trampas was a covenant child and member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Friends may call at your convenience from 9:00 AM — 3:00 PM. Tuesday, December 22nd at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 1:00 PM, Wednesday, December 23rd at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a graveside service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Dennis Allen Hooper, age 65, of Vonore, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Sweetwater Hospital. Dennis was born on October 21, 1955 to Hedrick and Helen Hooper. Dennis was a loving husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family, but especially loved to spoil his grandchildren. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. During his time as a fisherman he made many lifelong friends. He was a member of New Providence Baptist Church. Dennis also owned and operated his own business, Hooper Heating and Air for over twenty-five years, taking care of his customers as if they were family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Bradley Allen White, brother, Floyd Hooper. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Hooper, the two lights of his life, daughters, Chelsi Long (Matthew) and Kati Hooper (Jacob), grandchildren, Mattox and Anna Long, Journie White, step-sons, Marty Whitehead (wife Amanda and daughters, Bailey and Lacey) and Jordan Whitehead, brother, Doug “Buck” Hooper (Vivian), sister, Donna McGill (Tony). Graveside Service & Interment 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 27, 2020, New Providence Cemetery. Rev. Rick Atkins officiating. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Ruby Mae Isbill, age 90, of Friendsville, TN passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. She was a member of Lenoir City Church of God. Ruby enjoyed quilting, cooking meals, and caring for family and friends. She was a homemaker and also worked for Levi Strauss and Allison Catfish Farm Restaurant. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Anna Moser (Monroe County, TN); siblings, Ivan, Joe, Lloyd, Douglas, Bill, Milburn, Stanley, and Thomas Moser, and Dorothy Pratt; son, Pastor Walter Isbill (Jefferson County, TN). She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Glen Isbill; children, Connie (David) Yates (Maryville), Aaron (Sherry) Isbill (Friendsville), Tamara (Barry) Burns (North Carolina); grandchildren, Delaney and Meredith Burns (both of North Carolina), Paul Isbill and Angela Isbill (both of Jefferson County, TN); sister, Arnita Pratt (Knoxville); daughter-in-law, Barbara Isbill (Jefferson County, TN) ; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, many special friends and church family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jefferson City Church of God, 1212 George Ave, Jefferson City, TN 37760. Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Loudon County Memorial Gardens, Rev. Dale Buchanan officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will be having a Celebration of Life service at a date to be announced due to COVID-19.
Michael Todd Smith, 44, of Maryville passed away suddenly in his home due to the COVID-19 virus. Michael, a.k.a. DJ SPG, will be remembered for his love of music and his skills as a DJ and in music production. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William & Shirley Greene, his uncle Randall “Randy” Greene, and dear friend Jerry Price II. His life and memories will be cherished and live on thru his son, Randall “Randy” Smith, his mother Donna Smith, and his sister, Samantha Smith, and lifelong friend Brady Baer. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to help cover the cost of the burial in his name to Miller Funeral Home in Maryville, TN. Graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Lower Chilhowee Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
