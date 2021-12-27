Peggy Kaye Cope, age 68, of Townsend, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at home. Peggy had a sweet spirit and loved reading the Bible with her little dog Grayson. Preceded in death by her parents, Carlie and Joyce Cope; brother, Mike Cope. Survivors include niece, Sherry Paul (Keith); nephew, Troy Cope (Kendra); aunts, Ella Mae Dunn of Virginia and Dean Tipton of Townsend; Great niece, Haley; Great nephew, Landon; and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blount County Humane Society, 1005 E. Broadway Ave, Maryville TN 37804. Private graveside service and interment will be held at Bethel Baptist Cemetery, Rev. Fate Green officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Felix Leroy Foster Sr., age 80 of Maryville, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the family home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to Griffin and Lucy Foster on September 3, 1941. Felix was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Preceded in death by his parents, Griffin and Lucy Foster; father-in-law, Bill Coppenger (Savannah). Survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Janice Foster; his 2 loving children, Felix Foster Jr. (Pat), Christine Frank (Vladislav); 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and special friends. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow with C.M. Titlow officiating. Interment will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Stock Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Terry Gardner, age 55 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Life Care of Blount County. Terry was a 1984 graduate of Heritage High School. He was a Maintenance Supervisor of Plants 203 and 204 at Denso, with 30 years of service. Terry was the coach of the Heritage High School Shooting Team, an official with the USA swimming and GKAISA for 10 years and started the Archery Club at Maryville Junior High School. He enjoyed hiking, hunting, bow fishing, and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Odell Gardner, Carl and Ramona Akins. Survived by his wife of 31 years, Denise King Gardner; daughter and son-in-law, Mallory Gardner Feigl and Tobias Feigl; son, William Gardner; parents, Lee and Beryl Gardner; brother and sister-in-law, Brad and Tracy Gardner; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Buster and Sandy King; nieces and nephew, Devon and Hannah Gardner, Morgan Gardner. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Broadway United Methodist Church Brown Food Pantry, 309 E. Broadway Avenue, Maryville, TN 37804. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Grandview Pavilion with a Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for Interment at Piney Level Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Fred Alvin Garland, 83, of Walland, died on December 26, 2021.No services are planned at this time. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville, TN, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Justin Travis Keller, 42, of Maryville, TN passed away on Christmas day 2021. Justin was born in Maryville, TN and worked as Store Manager at Water Equipment/New Holland. Justin loved the crew at New Holland very much. He was a big fan of Southern Gospel quartets, the Dallas Cowboys Football, his horses and taking road trips with Ginger. Justin is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents James and Betty Michaels and his paternal grandparents Charles and Ruby Keller. He is survived by his wife Laura "Ginger" Keller, mother and step-father Sandra and James Wilson, father Jackie Keller, sister Chrystal (Keith), stepsisters Kathy Cook (Jason) and Debby Kenner (Matt), uncle Roger Best (Sheila), Aunt Misty Mizell (Danny), many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special friends Derek and Courtney Mullins, Lou and Nancy Eggers, Bones Willocks, Buster Moss, Hunter Kerr and Jerry Moss, III. There will be a receiving of friends at 6pm on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 and a Memorial Service at 7pm at East Walland Missionary Baptist Church.
Delores Kay McCollum, 77 of Friendsville, went to be with the Lord December 27, 2021, after an 11 year battle of cancer. She fed the children at William Blount High School from 1980-2006. She was also a Girl Scout Brownie Leader for many years. She was preceded in death by parents: Noah and Monnie Darnell, daughter: Linda George, and grandson: Jacob Wright. She is survived by husband of 51 years: H.C. McCollum, son: William Scarbrough and partner Shannon Ramsey, daughter and son-in-law: Vivian and Clem Low, grandsons: Dylan Wright and wife Rachel, Jared Wright and wife Hannah, granddaughter: Lexy Low, and great grandchild: Charlee Wright, Best friend: Catherine and Jim Cobb, and a host of kids that called her mom. Funeral services will be held 7:00 P.M. Wednesday December 29, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home. Family and friends will all meet 1:00 P.M. Thursday December 30, 2021, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Greenback. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences and donations may be made by visiting www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Mary "Lucille" McClanahan McLemore was born on April 10, 1942 and passed away peacefully on Christmas morning. She will be remembered as a tiny but feisty woman with a heart of gold. She fought a short, valiant fight with the evilness of cancer. She retired from Giant Food Mart in the mid 1980's. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting and spending time with family. In recent years, she helped care for both her brother and sister as they also fought their own battles with cancer. She helped care for her youngest great grandchildren and they absolutely adored her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Jewell McClanahan, son, Donnie Carver, infant sisters, Erma Jewell and "Dean", brother, Lonnie, sister, Janie Nuchols, brother and sister in law, Melvin and Gloria, husband, Cecil McLemore, ex-husband, Walter Carver. She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Pam and Steve Bennett, son, Terry Carver; granddaughters, Ashley Bennett, Kaila (Travis) Breeden, Michelle and Sierra Carver, honorary grandson, Will Robbins, great grandchildren, Eli and Zoey Dixon, Winry and Parker Breeden, Cylee Copeland, John and Jacob (Amber) Buchanan, great great grandchildren, Neveah, Layla, and John Buchanan Jr., brother and sister in law, Wayne and Kathy McCalanahan, several nieces and nephews and the best friend she ever had, Ella Carver. The family is so very grateful for all of those who have reached out to us in our time of need. We would like to especially thank neighbor Debbie Teffeteller for going above and beyond to help, and the caring, compassionate staff of BMH who treated her. The nurses on 5E were absolutely wonderful and we are so appreciative. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the fight against cancer. Lucille's personal request would be to St. Jude's. As per her wishes, she will be cremated and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Wilma O. McTaggart, 81, of Louisville, died on December 26, 2021.She is survived by her daughter: Nancy Laney, son: Randall McTaggart, and brother: Jimmy McKee. Family and friends will all meet 12:15 P.M. Wednesday December 29, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home to proceed to Clarks Grove Cemetery for a 1:00 P.M. graveside service. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Polly Ann Uhrig, age 82, of Friendsville passed away December 23, 2021, after a long battle with breast cancer. Her daughter, Angela Lyle, was by her side. A loving daughter to Pearl and Charlie Cope. A wonderful mother. Loved dearly by her grandchildren, Alexys and Remy; great-grandchild, Graesyn; son-in-law, Dennis; and her extended family. Living most of her life in Miser Station, she loved her farm and all her critters, rescuing many a dog and cat as well as feeding her woodland creatures. She believed in the kindness of people and was rewarded with amazing caring neighbors and long-time friends. Her generosity extended into the community with volunteer work at the food bank after retirement from Merrill Lynch. She was an active member of the Chilhowee Women's Club for many years delighting in acting in many plays, baking for tea parties, and being one of their officers. Polly was a unique, independent, intelligent, stubborn, and loving person who will be missed by many people especially her family. Friends may pay their respects by signing the guest register on Wednesday-Friday between the hours of 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. No service is currently planned. In lieu of cards or flowers, please donate to your favorite animal rescue organization. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
