Robert Clyde Davis Sr. of Laws Chapel\Walland, Tn. born February 19, 1934, Age 86, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday December 27 at 5:32 pm. He was a Korean War Veteran and served in the United States Army, a loving Father, an ordained deacon, a caring Grandfather, great Grandfather, Uncle, Brother and friend to so many in Blount County. Preceded in Death by wife Wanda F. Davis, His parents William T. Davis Sr and Mary Aileen (Aly) Davis of Laws Chapel. Brothers Marion K. (Buck) Davis, William T. Davis Jr., James Davis, Sister Nadine (Davis) Effler, Sons Robert C. Davis Jr. and Ricky Allen Davis. He never knew a stranger and always had a smile. Survived by his first wife of many years and Mother of 4 of his children Marjorie E. (Davis) Raines of Maryville, Sons Ronald Lee Davis of Laws Chapel, Phillip Steven Davis of Maynardville, and Daughter Kimberly A. (Davis) and Todd Coleman of Maryville. Child by Choice: Angela Davis Coleman of Maryville, Grandchildren: Rodney A. Davis and Karen of Greenback, Marcus A. Davis of Lenoir City, Kristi Davis of Maryville, Alicia Davis, Thomas Davis, Chelsey Mealer of Rockford, Leslie Handley of Maryville, Great grandchildren: Rylan Davis, Alexandria Woolford of Maryville, Katie Ann Davis of Greenback, Isaiah Wilmoth and Liliana Wilmoth of Rockford. Brothers: George and Kate Davis of Walland, Larry Davis. Many Nieces and Nephews and special friends, He loved them all. The family will have private graveside service at Laws Chapel Primative Baptist Church to be announced everyone may visit website of Memorial Funeral Home and express condolences. The family requests No flowers. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Johnson, Roberta Meralene, 87, of Maryville died on December 24, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Jeremy Shawn King, age 49, passed away suddenly on December 26, 2020 at home. He is survived by twin sons, Jack and Jerry King. Funeral service plans are private. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Mary H. Gibson Lewelling, age 73, of South Knoxville, passed away December 26, 2020 at her home. Mary was a devoted follower of Jesus and a longtime member of Burnetts Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family in the Smoky Mountains and motorcycle riding with her husband and church friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Stephanie Lewelling Lane; parents, Robert and Edith Gibson; sisters, Freida McCarter, Lois Smith, Charlotte Cannon and brother, Jimmy Gibson. Mary is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ted Lewelling; daughter and favorite son-in-law, Kim and Randy Cupp; grandchildren, Jordan Cupp and Alex and Lindsee Hatfield; great-grandson, Grayson Sawyer Walton; sisters, Ima McNutt, Dot McNutt, Glenda Johnson, Pat Gibson, Barbara Brink; brothers, Bob Gibson, Michael Gibson and Rick Gibson. Family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Berry Highland South Funeral Home with a celebration of life service to follow at 7 PM. Rev. Donnie Walker officiating. Interment will be 9:30 am, Thursday, January 7, 2020 at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Road, Knoxville, TN 37920 www.berryhighlandsouth.com
McDonald, Elizabeth, 91, of Maryville, TN died on December 24, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Johnny C. McMillan left this world in the early hours of December 27, 2020. Johnny was an Army Veteran, serving his country for 21 years in the Army. During this time, he served in both Korea and Vietnam. He also worked at the Iranian Embassy for 5 and half years in Tehran, Iran. Johnny was awarded a Bronze Star medal for his service. He also worked at Y-12 National Laboratory in Oak Ridge for 31 years before retiring. Johnny enjoyed being a husband, father, and grandfather more than anything else in his life. Johnny is reunited with his mother and father, John and Iva Mae McMillan of Miser Station; brother, Roy Howard McMillan, in heaven. He leaves behind a wife, Pat McClanahan McMillan to whom he was deeply devoted; daughters and sons-in-law, Robin and Michael Weaver, Johnna Harris, Tricia and Doug Mills; Johnny Burchfield who he loved like a son; grandchildren, Pierson Pinkard (Jon-David), Kalyn Harris (fiancé, John Webb), Parker Miles (Trevor), Bailey Harris; very special great-grandchild, Boone Pinkard; brothers, Arthur McMillan (Grace), Tommy McMillan (Mary), Bruce McMillan (Gail); sister, Janice Keller (Bob); several nieces and nephews; beloved fur babies, Bo and Poppy. Due to the Coronavirus, a service is not planned at this time, but a celebration of his life will be planned next year. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Walter "Walt" Lee Stinnett, Sr. of Maryville went home to Jesus on December 24, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Ruth. Walt was a generous, strong, mischievous, and joyful man who loved life and was loved by everyone he knew. He was adored by his family, who miss him greatly. Walt grew up in Miser Station in Friendsville, and remained closely connected to that community throughout his life, building a cabin on the family farm that he enjoyed visiting on weekends and holidays. He was a member of Zion Chapel Baptist Church, Past Master and 32nd Degree Mason with George Washington Masonic Lodge #181 F&AM, and volunteered at the Louisville Christian Assistance Center. Walt and Ruth started Stinnett's Auto Body in 1965, which they built from the ground up and proudly still operates as a third-generation family business. He was known for his strong work ethic, innate business sense, integrity with which he served customers, and generosity in helping those in need. Walt loved to travel with his wife Ruth and their siblings, seeing much of the United States. He enjoyed playing cards with friends, driving his tractor and Kubota ATV, caring for the cows (especially Babe), driving the wrecker, and had an encyclopedic knowledge of cars from the decades he spent repairing them. Walt is preceded in death by his son Rocky Stinnett; parents, John and Verdie Sands Stinnett; brothers, Lloyd (Mary), Jack (Helen), Carl (Joyce), baby brother Buddy; Robert, Dan (Ellen), and Jack Jackson. Survivors include Ruth Stinnett; children Sandy King, and Lee Stinnett (Janine); grandchildren Mandy Adkins (Josh), Katie Stinnett (Jeff Hooper), Matt King (Rachel), Julie Harris (Kyle), Amy King, and Zach Stinnett (Tiffany); great-grandchildren Luke, Gabe, and Eli Adkins; Liesel and Tully King; Riley, Zoe, Rocky, and Bo Harris; Caroline Ruth Stinnett; beloved sister Mary Robbins; sisters-in-law Sharon Stinnett, Wanda Jackson, and Mildred Kirby; brother-in-law Frank Hipps (Carol); several nieces, nephews and close friends. The family extends their deep gratitude to niece Sue Johnson for the way she loved and cared for Walt, compassionate caregivers from First Light Home Care, and the incredible 4 North nursing team at Blount Memorial Hospital. The family will have a private graveside service at Grandview Cemetery, Rev. Jim Malone officiating. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for later this Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the church he was a member of and loved like family, Zion Chapel Baptist Church, 3334 Zion Chapel Road, Louisville, TN 37777. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.