George Edward Atchley peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 2, in his hometown of Maryville, Tennessee. Ed was a graduate of Everette High School where he lettered in basketball. He served in the US Air Force for 21 years where he received the Bronze Star and Commendation Medals for his distinguished Meritorious Service. After retiring 1975 from the Air Force, he worked 18 years at William Blount High school. Ed was a huge Tennessee Vols fan, especially Football and Ladies Basketball, and was lucky enough to attend several games in person during his years that gave him great pleasure and honor. He was a long-time church member at Madison Avenue Baptist Church where he and Sondra managed Sunday coffee and kitchen activities. Ed is survived by his beautiful wife Sondra Jane Atchley (Kidd) of 44 years; children: Cheri Ryall (David), Stepson Mark Maness, Dale Atchley (Brenda), Stepson Chuck Maness (Martine) and Kimberly Keeble; grandchildren: Michele Murphy (Mark), Mike Lonsway (Michelle), Tiffany Keeble, Thomas Keeble, Kylie Maness; great grandchildren: Macey Murphy; sister: Billie Joyce Guffy. He is predeceased by his parents and 3 sisters. Friends may come by the funeral home for viewing and signing the register book between the hours of 9:00 - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 and Wednesday, Dec. 8. Ed will be honored in a Military graveside service 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9 at Carpenters Methodist Church, 3538 Best Road. In lieu of flowers, Ed prefers donations be made to Wounded Worriers or St. Jude's Children's hospital. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Tennessee, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Dr. David M. Creasman, Jr. died at the age of 86 on Monday, November 29, 2021. Dr. Creasman had a long career in Knoxville as a dentist and a member of several hospital committees. He was born on January 6, 1935, in Cleveland, Tennessee to David Monroe (Roe), Sr. and Maizie Murphy Creasman. David was reared in the St. James Hotel on Market Square where his father was hotel manager. He attended West High School and was a member of the football team and co-captain of the track team, graduating with honors in 1953. He attended the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee-Memphis College of Dentistry in 1958 as a Doctor of Dental Surgery. While in Memphis he was a class officer, a member of the honor society Delta Sigma Delta, and participated in several athletic programs of the university. David served in the US Navy Dental Corps from 1959-1961 in San Diego, California, during which time he was assigned sea duty on board the submarine tender USS Sperry. He was honorably discharged from the Naval Reserves in 1972 as a Lieutenant Commander. During his practice in Knoxville from 1961-1989, David also had hospital appointments to East Tennessee Baptist Hospital, Fort Sanders Presbyterian Hospital, East Tennessee Children's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and the University of Tennessee Research Center and Hospital. At the University of Tennessee Medical Center, he was a volunteer faculty responsible for clinical teaching, conducting hospital rounds, and attending residents. In addition to his vocation as dentist, David had several passions. Having grown up in downtown Knoxville, he had a profound appreciation of the outdoors. He had a creative spirit which he expressed through painting, road building on his property, and various home construction projects. He had an entrepreneurial spirit which led him to operate the Old Bond/Appalachian Marble Quarry, where he assisted with providing additional pink marble to the Smithsonian Museum for renovations and the construction of the National Gallery Sculpture Garden. He was involved with the community through various volunteer and leadership positions with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Interfaith Health Clinic, Sertoma Club of West Knoxville, and Habitat for Humanity. He participated in dental mission trips to Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Guatemala through the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church. He was a member of First Baptist Church Bluegrass, after many years at St. Mark United Methodist Church, Knoxville. David is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Reid Creasman. He is survived by his daughters Kimberlyn Brown (Ken) of Maryville and Lisa Creasman (Steve Underwood) of Baton Rouge, and step-sons John Shaw of Louisville and Rob Shaw of Knoxville; granddaughters Sarah Carroll (Jeremy) of Matthews, NC and Abbey Underwood of San Diego; and great-grandsons Oliver and Miles Carroll of Matthews, NC.The family would like to thank the staffs at Brookdale Sandy Springs of Maryville and Caris for their loving care of David and his family. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, December 9, 2021. Following a private family interment at Highland Memorial Cemetery, a memorial service will be held at 2 pm at Rose Funeral and Cremation Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, with Receiving of Friends to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Bluegrass (1907 Ebenezer Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922) or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Rose Funeral and Cremation - Mann. Online condolences may be made at rosefuneraltn.com.
Rev. Ronald Powers Day Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 3, 2021. He was a servant of God. He also served in the United States Navy for 8 years. He was preceded in death; parents, Gene & Harriett Day; precious baby girl, Fonda June Day. He leaves to mourn his passing; wife of 51 years, Alice M. Tipton Day; son, Ronald Powers Day Jr.; grandsons, Caleb Day and Daniel Day; brothers & sisters and a multitude of family and friends. The family wishes to extend their thanks to the hospice team of Blount Memorial for their awesome care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toward Ron's funeral expenses to: Darlene Crisp, 3232 Nickle Point Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. Graveside service and interment will be at 8:30 AM, Monday, December 13, 2021 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Knoxville, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Verlan "Sonny" Long, 84, passed away Dec. 3 peacefully at his home. He attended Central Baptist Church in Alcoa where he faithfully served as a deacon and teacher. All who knew Sonny understood his love for the Lord, his family and friends, coaching Blount County youths, Atlanta Braves baseball, and telling jokes. He was inducted into the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. He is preceded in death by parents Tom and Mary Long, sister and brother-in-law Gaynelle and George Ross, and daughter Pam Carter. Sonny is survived by his wife Wilma Householder Long, sister and brother-in-law Joyce and Jack Porter of Conyers, GA, brother-in law and sister-in-law Billy and Libby Householder, son-in-law David Carter of Alcoa, daughter and son-in-law Patty and Tom Stinnett of Friendsville, and son and daughter-in-law Andy and Patricia Long of Knoxville. Grandchildren Joshua Carter, Candace Hunt (Matthew), Alyson Flynn (Zach), Taylor Stinnett, Reagan Mead (Zach), and Drew Ann Long. Great-grandchildren Audrey Hunt, Jack Hunt, Lily Flynn, Elizabeth Flynn, and several nieces and nephews. Donations may be made in memory of Sonny to Central Baptist Church of Alcoa, TN. Family and close friends will gather December 12th for the burial at 1:30 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery with the Celebration of Life following at 2:30 p.m. at Central Baptist Church of Alcoa. The family will greet friends in the fellowship hall from 3:00 to 4:00. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Willie Mae Lynn Sexton, 73, of Maryville, passed away December 5, 2021. She was a yard sale queen who loved flea markets, karaoke, and fishing. She was preceded in death by husband: Chuck Sexton, parents: Virgil Margaret Travis Lynn, sister: Phyllis Thomas, and niece: Cynthia Johnson. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Cathy Presley, sister and brother-in-law: Anna Faye and Rod Presley, brother and sister-in-law: Keith and Glenda Lynn, sister: Shelby Maney, nieces: Tonia and Nick McCarter, Sonia and Matt Wester, Rhonda and Tim Smith, and Brittany Thomas, special friend: Tonya Richards, and special great nieces and great nephew. Funeral services will be held 7:00 P.M. Tuesday December 7, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Knight officiating. Family and friends will all meet 2:00 P.M. Wednesday December 8, 2021, at Ballards Chapel Cemetery for a graveside service. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Keith Allan Shults, age 65 of Cosby (formerly of Maryville & Lenoir City), peacefully joined God's army Wednesday, December 1, 2021. He gave his life to Christ as a young man, and leaned on God throughout this fight. After being a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church for a number of years; he always considered it his home church no matter where he lived. He was able to follow their services faithfully online until the end drew near. Keith never met a stranger and had a knack for making others feel like family. He lived for talking and making others laugh. He was an avid trout fisherman and a music connoisseur. Keith had a devotion to reading and a love for history. His hobbies were watching Nascar races, sports photography, and shelling during many trips to Sanibel Island, Florida with the family. Nothing was more important to Keith than his furbabies and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Duaine and Jo Nell Shults; grandparents, Ott & Josie Shults and Arnie & Georgia Jenkins; uncles, Crofford Jenkins & Larry Shults; and aunt, Darlene Shults. He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Penland Shults; children, Ashley (Shari) Shults & Madalyn Shults; grandson, Blake Shults; aunts June Johnson, Lita Russell and Paula "Midge" Shults; brother-in-law, Randy Penland; sister-in-law, Regina Faulkner; nephew, Rusty Penland; nieces, Amy Green & Megan Faulkner; as well as many beloved cousins. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Mustafa Khasraw and the entire team at the Preston, Robert, Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. Doctors Jennifer Savage, Susan Newman, Christine Lauro, & Ryan Kerr at UT Medical Center; Dr. Ruchi Gupta of Newport Medical Center; and the staff of Amedisys Home Health, Smoky Mountain Hospice, and Brown Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, it is requested donations be made online to Pets For Patriots at donate.petsforpatriots.org in memory of Keith Shults. Pastor David Latham will officiate the Celebration of Life, which will be held at 2PM Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home in Newport. The family will receive friends from Noon to 2PM prior to the service. In recognition of the continuing pandemic, masks and social distancing are encouraged for those in attendance. Family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shults family.
Bill Sloan, age 82, of Madisonville, passed away 10:36 A.M. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at his home. Member of First Baptist Church of Madisonville. He was the owner of Sloan's. Graduate of University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Survivors, daughter & son-in-law, Whitney & Jon Grubb, Sons & daughter-in-law, T.K. & Lynne Sloan, Matt Sloan, Grandchildren, Kayson Sloan, Tafton (Ariana) Sloan, Megan Millsaps, Paetyn Grubb, Will Grubb, Julia Grubb, Russ Grubb, Special longtime friends, Alene Moser & Vicki Addison. Many special cousins, friends, employees and customers. Preceded in death by wife of 53 years, Barbara W. (Bobbi) Watson Sloan, son, William Russell Sloan, parents, Bill & Jack Williams Sloan. Graveside service & interment 4:30 P.M. Thursday, Haven Hill Memorial Gardens, Rev. Mike Williams, Rev. Chris Moore and Dr. Lon Shoopman officiating. The family greatly prefers memorials be made to the Shriners or to the local charity of your choice. Please no flowers or gifts. Sloan's stores will be closed on Thursday and will re-open on Friday. Any current or past employees of Sloan's are invited to be Honorary Pallbearers at the graveside. Family will receive friends 2-4 P.M. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Joyce Ann Spencer, 83, of Maryville died on December 05, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
