Jerald Clifton Diggs "Jerry," 67, of Friendsville, Tennessee succumbed to a short battle with cancer in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on December 4, 2020; he was predeceased by his parents, Homer C. Diggs and Nancy B. Diggs, and nephew Jeffrey Diggs. Jerry is survived by his bride of 39 years, Helen, daughters Raechel Condee and husband, Kevin Condee, Shannon Diggs, and son, Andy Diggs and wife Hope Diggs, brother Jody Diggs, grandchildren Brylee and Ella Condee, Ava and Mila Diggs, Chase and Bailey Reno, and many loving nieces' nephews, and extended family. Jerry spent his free time riding his motorcycle or spending time on his porch with his family and friends surrounding him. Jerry was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects or whatever else people would need him for. A special thank you to the people at Blount Memorial Palliative and Hospice Care for their loving care and support during his final days; the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the nurses on 5 East at Blount Memorial Hospital and Doctor Shrock's office for their loving care provided. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com
Harold B. McCarter, 77, of Townsend died on December 1, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Margie Nunn, age 78 of Maryville passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at home. She was an avid collector. Preceded in death by: Husband, Billy Ray Nunn; Father, James Buckner; Mother, Pearl Cummings; Brothers, Harry Buckner, Charles Buckner, Jimmy Buckner; Survivors include: Sons, Mike Nunn, Jeff Nunn, Danny Nunn and wife Melinda; Grandchildren, Magen-Leston Olmstead, Chelsea & Blake Denton, Kayleigh Nunn, Holly Nunn-Smith; Great-Grandchildren, Gage Olmstead, Corbin Olmstead, Ellie Denton, Oaklynn Olmstead, Riley and Emmery Denton; Brother & Sister-in-law, Rex Buckner and wife, Kay; Nephew, Tim Buckner. Great Niece, Amy Crain and Bart Crain; Great-Great-Nephews, Jordan, Hunter, & Levi. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and entombment at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Kenneth (Ken) Eugene Stanley, age 75, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville. Mr. Stanley was born on December 7, 1944, to the late Seth Pool (Sonny) Stanley and Hazel Dawkins Stanley. He was a graduate of Caledonia High School, Class of 1963. He served in the U.S. Marine Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1970. Mr. Stanley was an avid Alabama football fan and loved his dogs Max, Rosco and Axel. Survivors include wife, Mary Roberts Stanley; son, Kenneth Todd Stanley (Patti) of Caledonia, MS; stepdaughter, Sharon Roberts of Louisville, TN; grandchildren, Peyton Stanley, Cooper Stanley, Justin Tjaden, Noah Whalen and Kaelyn Cannon; Uncles, Lynn Dawkins (Gale), Doug Dawkins (Brenda). No arrangements at this time.
Ruth Plemons Young, age 84, passed away peacefully at home December 4, 2020. She was born to Hobson and Reba Plemons in Tellico Plains on October 2, 1936. In 1954, she married Reed Young with whom she raised two daughters in Friendsville, Tennessee where she was part of a close-knit community for almost 60 years. Ruth worked for many years in the Blount County Clerk's office. Prior to that she worked at JC Penney Department Store. She loved tending to her flowers, was an enthusiastic UT Vol fan, a skilled seamstress, and an excellent southern cook. Most of all, Ruth was a dedicated mother who loved and cared about her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. The legacy she leaves them is one of enduring strength and faith in God. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Hobson Dewey Plemons and Francis Reba Luther; sisters, Mary Thorpe and Lila Teague; and brother, Bob Plemons. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Karen Young and Kathy and Jim Clark; grandchildren, Elizabeth Clark, Jonathan Irwin his wife Becky; and great-granddaughter, Kylie Irwin; sisters, Jewel Parker, Gwen Nelms, Doris Shadden, Judy Turpin, and June Plemons; brothers and sister-in-law, Gerald and Shirley Plemons, Jim Plemons, and Jerry and Linda Plemons. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, December 9th from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at McCammon Ammons Click funeral home, 220 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, Tennessee and a graveside service on Thursday, December 10th at 2:00 p.m., Holston College Cemetery, 3853 Holston Cemetery Rd., Louisville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 5401 Kingston Pike, Suite 230, Knoxville, TN 37919. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
