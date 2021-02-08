Herbert Allen Carringer — 91, went home to be with the Lord on February 7, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Mr. Carringer was born March 17, 1929 in Stecoah, NC, to Virgil and Fannie Carringer. He graduated from Stecoah high school where he played basketball. He married wife Pearlean on May 21, 1955 and the couple moved to Maryville in the 1950’s. He retired from Home Beneficial Life Insurance, after a fulfilling 25 years of service. Mr. Carringer was a member of the East Maryville Baptist Church and enjoyed serving his church as Charmian of the Trustees, working on community outreach projects (i.e. Ramp Ministry, and at the Baptist Center), and was a Master Gardener. His family wrote: “Herbert was a faithful servant, loving husband, father, papaw and granddad. He will be missed greatly by his family and everyone who knew him.” Mr. Carringer is survived by his son, Tim Carringer; daughter, Angie Johnson & son-in-law, Robert Johnson; four grandchildren (Brandon, Wes, Lizzie, and Nathan) and three great-grandchildren (Aeowin, Peyton, and Trey). Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 3 p.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at East Maryville Baptist Church Cemetery with Senior Pastor Keith Johnson officiating. Memorials may be sent to: East Maryville Baptist Church Building Fund, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville, TN 37804, 865-982-4960. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Nancy Jo Wright Tooker Duley, 91, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2021. For several weeks, her family had gathered to be by her side. They and Nancy’s friends share the grief of her loss but also celebrate her long, vibrant and joyful life. Nancy was predeceased by her father, Walter Wayne Wright; and her mother, Martha Wright Wright; her first husband, Robert (Bob) Howard Tooker; and her second husband, Dr. Robert (Red) Kingston Duley. She is survived by her four children, Leslie Tooker Roberson (Stewart) and their children, Meredith Nusbaum (Chris) and Jeffrey; Christin Tooker Wood (Mory) and their children, Ty (Katy), Abigail, and Mason; David Tooker (Mary) and their children, Matthew and Sarah Elizabeth Graham (Parker); and Stephen Tooker (Ruth); her two stepchildren, Robert Duley (Kathy) and their children, Virginia, Chris Lane and Katie Pine (Jonny); and Michael Duley (Lisa) and their children, Michael and Caroline. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Nate Nusbaum, Lily Wood, Claire Nusbaum and Liam Wood; and four stepgreat-grandchildren, Tim Lane, Edwin Lane, Liam Lane, Emmeline Lane. Nancy was born in New Kensington, Pa., on August 24, 1929. Her childhood roots were established in Maryville, Tenn., as the only child of Walt and Martha Wright. Nancy attended the University of Tennessee, was a proud member of Alpha Omicron Pi there, and graduated Beaver College (now Arcadia University) in Philadelphia with a degree in English. During her college years, she met Bob Tooker whom she married soon after graduation. As Bob’s career with Alcoa and Reynolds Metals would provide the family many opportunities, they lived in Atlanta, Chicago and Pittsburgh, before moving to Richmond in 1970. After Bob’s untimely death in 1978, Nancy married Red Duley in 1981. Red passed away in July 2020. Along her life’s journey, Nancy was deeply involved in many community activities, including service as a volunteer with Richmond Public Schools and Retreat Hospital. She was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, the Huguenot Investment Club, the Country Club of Virginia, the Snooty Fox Club, The Tuckahoes Woman’s Club, the Junior League, The Daughters of the American Revolution and The Woman’s Club. Nancy and Red travelled extensively around the world before adopting Palm Desert, Calif., as their preferred second home. Self-named “GG” (Gorgeous Grandmother) for reference by her extended family, Nancy was a spirited, energetic, loving matriarch. No one loved a party more than Nancy and she was honored to claim many close friends who enjoyed their time together. Nancy’s homes were always open and welcoming for entertaining and gatherings, and served as a home away from home for some teenagers (and adults) who would adopt her as a second mom. She derived much joy from her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she proudly extolled to anyone nearby. The family would like to thank the many caregivers, including hospice providers, who supported Nancy at Spring Arbor in Henrico. A private burial will be held for the family. The view the service, a livestream link can be found at blileys.com. Nancy was an enthusiastic supporter of nearly two dozen charities. In that spirit, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, that contributions be made to a charity of your choice.
Janet E. Holloway Hamby of Maryville, TN passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. I have fought a good fight, I finished my course, and I have kept the faith. Preceded in death by parents, Ernest O. Holloway and Dillie Langley Holloway; sisters, Margaret Ford and Brenda Holloway of Maryville. Survived by son, William (Bill) Hamby; ex-husband and friend, Billy Hamby; brothers, Ralph Holloway (Cecilia) of Louisville, Charles Holloway (Robin) of Louisville; Ray (Andrea) Holloway of Maryville, Jerry Holloway of Pigeon Forge; sisters, Dottie Davis of Maryville, Elaine (Bill “Betty”) Gray of Blaine; niece, Pat (Richard) Gettys of Loudon; many nieces, nephews and friends; special friends, Carol Traxler, Donna Pedigo, Sue Lambert, Maxine McCarter. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion, 2316 Graves Road, Maryville, TN 37803 with Charlie Lambert officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.