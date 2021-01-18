With profound sadness, the family of Ruth Jewel Davis of Maryville, mourns the passing of their matriarch, at the age of 87, on January 16, 2021. Jewel was predeceased by: husband, Lloyd “Bud” Davis; parents, Belva and Ollie Gregory; sister and brother-in-law, Gerri Hurst (Olin); sister and brother-in-law, Celeste Turbyfill (Lou); sister, Winnie Gregory; brothers, John and Bruce Gregory; grandson, Stephen Davis; and grandson, Justin Varner. Survived by: sister and brother-in-law, Dianne and Herb Rasor. She also leaves behind her children: Lloyd Davis Jr. (Donna), Terri Grimes (Buddy), Beverly Lewis (Jimmie), Kevin Davis (Debbie) and Detra McKee (James); 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all of the doctors and nurses on 4 South at Blount Memorial Hospital who cared for her. The family is having a small, private gathering to celebrate her life.
Ross Lynn Freeny, age 62 of Maryville, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Devoted Christian husband and father. Ross was a graduate of the University of Tennessee. He taught photography classes at Pellissippi State and was a photographer for the Department of Energy since 1992. Preceded in death by his father, Ross Freeny. Survived by his wife, Tammy Freeny; daughters, Caitlin and Emily Freeny; mother, LaDel Freeny; brother, Jerry Freeny. Family and friends will assemble for Graveside Service and Interment at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion, 2316 Graves Road, Maryville, TN 37803 with Rev. Cory Webb officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Beverly Gail Newsom (Blackburn), age 76, of Maryville passed away unexpectedly on January 15th, 2021. She was born in Knoxville, TN in 1944. Gail was a graduate of Central High School. She was a dedicated wife and mother. Gail adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved traveling particularly to Indian reservations and deserts. At home she hosted and cooked for family gatherings. Gail loved to sew especially for family and those in need volunteering her time at a Christian center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wert and Lula Blackburn and sister Norma Wilson. Gail is survived by her husband of 45 years, Patrick Newsom, four children, Mark and Julie Burchfield of Cape Cod, MA, Michelle and David Henderson of Maryville, TN, Matt and Renee Burchfield of South Carolina and Missie Young of Knoxville, TN; sister, Sue and Calvin Bean of Knoxville, TN; sister, Marie and David Holback of Roanoke, VA. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Per Gail's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family ask you to celebrate Gail's life and her beating lung cancer in 2011 by donating to the American Lung Association. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Reverend H. Wayne Simmons, 77, of Maryville, Tennessee, died peacefully in the arms of his family on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Born on June 9, 1943, to Myrtle Johnson Simmons and the Rev. Andrew Clay Simmons, Wayne spent his East Tennessee childhood hunting squirrels and playing guitar with his best friend and brother, Jerry. On March 31, 1962, Wayne married his sweetheart, Vivian - the two lovebirds commencing a beautiful life together devoted solely to God and Family. Wayne's passion for Christ involved his notable 51-year ministry of evangelism, missions, and church pastorship - including tent meetings across the eastern US, church revivals though out the South, forays abroad (Haiti, Africa, and the Middle East), and of particular pride, seeding and pastoring Praise Temple Assembly of God in Alcoa, Tennessee. Wayne faithfully served as pastor, counselor, mentor and friend to countless people during his decades at this church. With his faithful brother Jerry, Wayne formed and ministered through the Simmons Evangelistic Team -- especially noted in "Can Somebody Shout Amen!: Inside the Tents and Tabernacles of American Revivalists," a New York Times's best-selling book by author Patsy Sims (1988). Supporting this evangelism for many years, Wayne hosted "The Voice of Praise" radio program from Knoxville, Tennessee's regional WKXV station. Wayne's lifelong passion for music led him to play acoustic and electric guitar, electric bass, mandolin, and sing alongside his brother in ministry. Favorite songs of Wayne included the Everly Brother's "Dream," Willie Nelson's "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain," Gloria Gaither's "Because He Lives," Andrae' Crouch's "Bless the Lord," and in what Wayne thought of as almost a Christian song, Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg's "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Wayne's ministry and personal life were filled with a servant's heart, great hope, much laughter, and vast love. Wayne and Vivian enjoyed 59 years of wonderful marriage, filled with children, a grandson, countless friends, home and travel (from Hawaii to Maine, from Illinois to Florida). Two special destinations for the couple included Caribbean cruises and frequent jaunts into the Great Smoky Mountains. Alzheimer's was part of Wayne's life for his last decade, and while it took much from him, he never stopped saying "I love you." The Simmons family is especially thankful for his daughter's gentle caregiving and his brother's unwavering devotion. Wayne is survived by loving wife Vivian, daughter Tywanna and son-in-law Greg (the Big Boy) McDaniel, grandson Hunter McDaniel, son Rodney Simmons, and brother Jerry Simmons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Wayne's name to: Assemblies of God Missions, 1145 North Boonville Avenue, Springfield, MO 65802, contributions@ag.org Or Pat Summit Foundation, 520 Summit Hill Drive, No. 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902, info@summitfoundation.org. Friends may call at their convenience on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 at Smith Funeral & Cremations Service. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, TN 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
