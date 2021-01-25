John Chester Dixon, Sr., 85 of Maryville, passed away peacefully in his home Friday January 22, 2021. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the IEBW Local 270 and retired from Y-12 National Security Complex. He cherished the friendships and memories that were made. The family would like to thank the nurses that took great care of him during his last few months. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruby who he shared 63 years of marriage with, his mother: Phrona Dixon Simerly Cowden, father: Odis Dixon Sr., sisters: Sarah Gilbert, and Beaulah Mae Damron, brothers: Odis Dixon Jr., Billy Dixon, and James Cecil Dion. He is survived by his son: John Dixon Jr. (Leslee Davis), daughter: Kathy Dixon, granddaughter: Rebecca (Daniel) McCloud, great grandson: Mason McCloud, sister: Donna Nelson, beloved friends: Rhonda Hill and Lynn Cecil, many nieces and nephews. The family and friends will meet at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road in Maryville, TN 37801 at 1:15 P.M. Wednesday January 27, 2021 to proceed to Dotson Memorial Cemetery for a 2:00 P.M. Graveside Funeral Service with Pastor Tommy Self officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to either the Shriners Hospital or St. Jude's Hospital in memory of Chester. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday January 26, 2021 at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Drake, Jr., Max Lee, 63, of Maryville, TN died on January 23, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Cureton Farmer Cameron England age 79, born in Newport, TN on February 9, 1941 died at her home January 23, 2021. She was a life long member of First Baptist Church, Maryville. She dedicated her life to helping others through her nursing career at various hospitals in East TN. No matter the season she was always up for a ride around Cades Cove. Preceded in death by parents, John and Hazel Farmer. Survived by daughters and sons in law, Cathy (Bill) Kelsch, Meg (John) Owings; grandson, Corey Kelsch; brother and sister-in-law, John (Sue) Farmer; nieces, Kristi (David) Haney, Lisa Mangrum and four great nieces; special friends, Margaret Wellchance, Betty Sue Stapleton, Connie Millsaps, Jane Foster, Sue Tucker and Gale Giffin. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to UT Hospice. Graveside service and interment 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church, Townsend, Tennessee Rev. William Booth officiating. Family and friends will meet at her house after the service. In lieu of Flowers memorial donations may be made to The Friends of The Great Smoky Mountains, 107 Park Headquarters Road, Gatlinburg, Tennessee 37738. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Moffett, Scott McKinley, 60, of Maryville died on January 17, 2021. There will be a Memorial Service to honor Scott on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1pm. The service will be held at Greenback Memorial Baptist Church.
James D. Reed, age 84 of Greenback, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at home. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather. James was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp (semper fi) and retired from Alcoa aluminum company (Momma Reed). Preceding in death by: Wife, Margaret A. Reed; Daughter, Tina Dyke. He is missed by: Children, Rhonda Reed, James Timothy Reed, Tonya Kirk, and Larry Reed; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Friends may come by the funeral home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM to pay their respects and sign the register book. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
