Herschell Ewing Baker, Sr. of Maryville, TN passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. He was 83 years old. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends: wife Megan M. O’Leary and daughter Jessica Wright; sons, Matthew Wright (Preceded), Robert Baker and Herschell Baker, Jr. (wife Laura) and daughters, Lynn Baker, Cheryl Izatt and Mandy Knouff (husband Jeremy). Herschell’s grandchildren, brothers, and many other family members and friends will always remember his outgoing personality. He truly never met a stranger. And, he had a great sense of humor. He never hesitated to shake a hand, hug a neck or kiss a cheek. If you needed it, he would happily have given you the shirt off of his back. Herschell was always a faithful provider for his family. He passed on his work-ethic to his children. After all, “On-time is late. Early is on- time.” No doubt, part of Herschell’s work ethic was developed in his almost 22 years in the United States Navy. He served honorably during that time, including two tours during the Vietnam War where he worked out of the “White Elephant” (U.S. Naval Support in Da Nang, Vietnam). Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00 PM Friday, January 7, 2022 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Funeral Service to follow at 6:00 PM with Herschell Baker, Jr. officiating. Mr. Herschell E. Baker, Sr. will be laid to rest at East TN State Veteran’s Cemetery with full US Navy Military Honors at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Kenneth Robert Hadaway, age 83 of Maryville, passed away peacefully after a long illness on December 30, 2021. He was a retired Civil Engineer from TVA. Upon retirement he loved to travel with his wife Ellen and did many tours in this country and in Europe. Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Ernest Hadaway, Jr. and Eleanor Salerno Hadaway, daughter Ann Whitney Hadaway Willis, brothers, Albert Ernest Hadaway II and John Richard Hadaway, and sister, Patricia Ann Hadaway Cosman. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years B. Ellen Loveday Hadaway and daughter Sara Ashley Hadaway Ogle, stepson and daughter-in-law Keith and Kim Burnett. Grandchildren: Bailey Marie Tucker (Derrick Harris), Erik Elijah Ogle, Kaleb Thomas Burnett, and Keaton Ryan Burnett, all of Knoxville. Great-Grandchildren: Marley Jean Harris and Quinn Violet Harris; sisters Eleanor Hadaway Lloyd of Mississippi and Barbara Ann Hadaway Hammer of Grey Tennessee, and special niece, Cynthia Ann Cosman of Buffalo, New York. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Donald Hugh Helton, age 88, of Maryville passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ina and Albert Layman Helton Sr.; sisters, Lucille Goforth and Nova Dills Hanson; brothers, Albert Jr., David and Wendell Helton. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Helton; brother, Sam Helton; daughters, Betty (Viney) Gurley, Kathy (Carroll) Cates, and Lora (Michael) Crowe; grandchildren, Donnie Gurley, Joshua Cates, Julie Tyler, Gavin Kirby, and Alli Grace Gilstrap; 8 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home. Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, January 6, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Anna Jean Love Mack passed away December 30th, 2021. She is survived by her husband William Mack of 66 years; her brother Gary and Jan Love of Jonesboro, GA; children Patti McMurray, Michael and Mary Mack of Greenville and Lori and Daniel Smith; numerous grandchildren and great children. The family and friends will assemble for a Graveside Service and Interment on Thursday, January 6, 2022, 8:30am at East Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery officiated by Rev. Steve Hux. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, TN 865-983-1000.
Jack C. McNeilly went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Preceded in death by wife, Faye McNeilly; son, Kim McNeilly; parents, Bob and Jane McNeilly; brothers, Jimmy and Max McNeilly; sister, Jean Fogleman; son-in-law, Sandy Graham; daughter-in-law, Audrey McNeilly. Survivors include sons, Tommy McNeilly (Karen), Bobby McNeilly, Randy McNeilly, and Chris McNeilly; daughter, Jackie Graham; daughter-in-law, Jolane McNeilly; grandchildren, Ashley Fipps (Daniel), Tyler McNeilly (Kayla), Amanda McGill (Brandon), Kasie Graham, Brandi Byrd (Joey); great-grandchildren, Paisley McGill, Carson Graham, Hunter Byrd, Bella Byrd, Levi McNeilly, Sawyer Fipps, and Josh Murphy; sister-in-law, Gladys McNeilly; brother-in-law, Jim Fogleman; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with a service to follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Lon Shockley and Rev. Rex Everett officiating. Entombment will follow 3:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum. The family requests that masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
