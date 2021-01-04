Boling, William "Warren", 52, of Maryville, TN died on January 03, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Braden, Shizuko Ihara, 94, of Maryville, TN died on January 03, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
Cleaston Dockery, age 75 of Maryville passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Brookdale Sandy Springs. Cleaston was a member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church, retired owner of Smoky View Auto Parts, a veteran of the United States Army National Guard and a Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Reta Dockery; brother, Jimmy Dockery; sister Juanita Payne. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marjorie Dockery; daughters, Lori Gibson (Mike), Amy Odom (Billy); grandchildren, Jeremiah Fuller (Kara), Sarah Fuller, Micah Fuller, Noah Fuller, Elijah Gibson, Nathan Odom, Amber Odom, Ryan Odom; great-grandchildren, Braxton Walker and Caden Fuller; brother, Cleo Dockery, and sisters Betty Foister (Rick), Janice Tipton (Ralph), Wanda Stover (Alan), Rosie Goodrich (Steve); brother-in-law, Burl Lovin (Shirley) and many special nephews and nieces. Friends may call at their convenience at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service at 12 noon, Wednesday, January 6, 2021 to be led for procession to Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa, TN 37701 for a 1:00 PM graveside service. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Brookdale Sandy Springs Memory Care. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Judith Lee "Judy" Montgomery Douglass, 74, passed away at her home in Maryville surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Judy was a graduate of Maryville High School class of 1964 and was a member of First Baptist Church, Maryville, for 55 years where she was a former choir member and Director of GA's. Judy was also former president of Maryville Junior Services League & Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She is preceded in death by her parents, James "Ernest" Montgomery, Sr. & Sibyl (McVay) Montgomery and her siblings Anita Haynes, James "Jim" Montgomery, Jr., Faye Kennedy, Ellen Finger & Wayne Montgomery. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Charlie Douglass of Maryville and daughters, Pamela Carter of Maryville, Ginger Hubbard (Artie) of Shelby, NC & Amy Maxwell (Paul) of Knoxville; grandchildren, Trey Hubbard, Casey Hubbard, Cydney Carter, Leeann Hubbard, Jonathan Hubbard, Brandon Carter, Parker Maxwell, Faith Hubbard, Cally Maxwell & Timothy Hubbard; brother, Joseph "Jody" Montgomery; and numerous cousins, nieces & nephews. Friends may call at their convenience at Smith Funeral & Cremation Services Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 1:00 until 5:00 PM & Wednesday, January 6 from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Family and Friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion, Maryville, TN. Family would like to extend a special thank you to Blount Memorial Hospice for their loving care during Judy's illness. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Joseph M. French, age 62, of Seymour, TN passed away at home on December 30, 2020. Mitch was born on January 28, 1958. He retired from Sea Ray Boats as a group leader. He is preceded in death by his father James French and his grandmother Granny French. Mitch is survived by his wife Jackie French, children Misty Cable (John), DaLan French (Bridgette) and Cassey Dunlap (Justin), grandchildren Cayci, Caylee, Lance, Anna, Lill and Andrew, mother Pat Tilley and sisters Jan Long (Jeff) and Cindy Peacock (Mike). There will be a Celebration in Honor of Mitch's life on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Receiving of friends will begin at 1pm, followed by a service at 3pm. The Celebration will be held at Broadway Baptist Church in Maryville. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com
Holliman, Robert Elmer, 60, of Walland died on January 01, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Mary Edna Kelly, age 83, of Friendsville passed away December 31, 2020 at home with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordan Mullenax; parents, Albert and Nellie Roberts; sons, Larry Dewayne Owens, Jerry Lynn Owens, Albert Lee Owens, and Clifford Wayne Owens. She is survived by her son, Charlie Ray Owens; sisters, Wanda Faye Branton, Polly Plemons, and Connie Joy Irwin; brother, Alvin A. Roberts; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside service was held 2:00 PM Monday January 4, 2021 at Bethlehem Cemetery, Rev. Noah Russell officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Brad Keith Long, age 45 of Maryville. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our loving son, brother, uncle, nephew and dear friend to many who knew him. Brad left this world on January 3rd to be with his Heavenly Father. He leaves behind his parents, Keith and Donna Long; sister, Kristin (Tim) Merriman; aunts Pam (Steve) Deck and Judy (Phil) Smith; uncle, Mickey Long; nieces, Hannah and Chloe Merriman; as well as many cousins and numerous friends. Brad is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Reva Morton, and Ralph and Edna Mae Long. He will be missed by everyone that knew him. Friends may call at your convenience from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Wednesday, January 6 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 2:00 PM, Thursday at Carpenters United Methodist Church for a graveside service with Rev. Mark Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers you may make donation in his name to McCammon Ammons funeral home to assist with the funeral expenses. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
On December 31, 2020, John J. McKee of Friendsville, TN passed away at the age of 90. Loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda and survived by his 6 children, Matthew McKee and three children; Steve McKee and four children; Laura Shoffner and six children; Lisa Cline and 4 children; James Wheeler and two children and Johnnie McKee and two children as well as numerous great-grandchildren. John was born August 23, 1930 and lived a simple life farming and surrounded by family and was loved by many. Graveside service will be held at 2p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Mt. Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to Fairpark Health and Rehabilitation in Maryville TN, who cared for John like he was family. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Douglas Cameron Munro passed away peacefully on December 28, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital with family in attendance. Preceded in death by: parents, Donald & Lola Munro; sister, Nancy Potter nee Munro; nephew, Graham Boyanich. Mr. Munro was a 1968 graduate of Glen Burnie High School in Glen Burnie, Maryland after which he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from November 1968 to November 1970. He worked in auto mechanics and Property Management for many years with certifications in HVAC and refrigeration. Many of his friends knew him as Mr. Fix it as he could fix or build just about anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was an avid target shooter and member of the NRA, enjoyed swimming and motorcycle riding, scuba diving and fishing. He also enjoyed the Washington Redskins Football Team. Mr. Munro was a genuinely loving husband and father and a wonderful friend to many. He loved the time he spent with his family and friends and had a wonderful sense of humor and a kind and generous spirit. Doug is survived by: wife, Jane Munro nee Kienker; sons, Jeremiah Douglas Munro of Orland Park, IL and Kevin Cameron Munro of Maryville, TN; sister, Susan Boyanich, of Maryville, TN; nephew, Chad Boyanich of Norcross, GA. Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Rev. Charles Ballard officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Bonnie Grace Spurling, born Jan 25, 1929 passed away December 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dillard Spurling; parents, Oscar and Ollie Holder Hall; sisters, Della (Cass) Birchfield, Nellie (Fred) Jones, and Pauline (Harold) Cable. She is survived by 1 nephew, 7 nieces and a host of other relatives and special friends. Funeral service was held at 1:00 PM Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Dan Buchanan officiating, interment followed at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Pallbearers were Dewitt Ingram, Justin Blair, Nick Watkins, Rick Austin, Andy Prater, and David Prater. The family received friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.