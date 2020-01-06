Frances May Carter Boring, born March 1, 1934 passed peacefully on Sunday, January 5th, 2020. Frances graduated from Hiwassee College, where she met her future husband Don, with a degree in Home Economics. Don and Frances married December 26, 1955. She taught in Haysi, VA for a year, and after completing the school year moved to Maryville, TN and taught at Rocky Branch. After starting her family she chose to stay home and care for her children. Later in life she worked at Blount Memorial Hospital for about 10 years as a CNA on the pediatric floor. This was a job she loved and enjoyed the friendships that continued through her life. She loved her family. She made every holiday, meal and normal everyday get together special. Her grandchildren were so precious to her. She loved us well. She attended Monte Vista Baptist Church. She enjoyed her Sunday School Class, hosting and participating in mission groups, bible studies and church functions. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rosa Carter of Pound, VA; brothers-in-law, Earl Baker, Paul Carico, Jim Copenhaver; sister-in-law, Glennis Ball and Al; Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Don Boring; children, Sherry Blair and Chuck, Terry Boring and Lori, Karen Lamon and Randy; grandchildren, Olivia (Blair) Myers and Eric, Melissa (Blair) Lindsey and Charles, Chelsea (Lamon) Maute and Nick, Chad Lamon and Mackenzie, Ryann Boring; great grandchildren, Allyson, Eliza and Andrew Myers, Holly and Madalyn Lindsey, Parker and Sawyer Maute; sisters Ethel Baker of Pound, Virginia, and Lucille Carico of Coeburn, Virginia; brother-in-law, Larry Boring; sisters-in-law, Janis Braun and Jim, Lavern Copenhaver, Brenda Jordan and Jim; special niece Kathy Carico Musick and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Chapel with Rev. Charles Ballard and Rev. Bob Dalton officiating. The interment will be 11:00 AM Thursday in Grandview Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. A special thanks to the staff at Shannondale of Maryville. You have been caregivers, friends and family, not just to our mother but to her whole family. The support, care, and concern over the years will not be forgotten. We would also like to thank Blount Memorial Hospice, Beth and Julie, for your calling and service. To Dr. David Knoll, thanks for caring for our mother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tennessee Alzheimer's Association, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. www.alztennessee.org www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Shelby Jean "Floppy" Branch, age 63 of Strawberry Plains passed away peacefully at her home on December 31, 2019. She was born February 24, 1956. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years Richard F. Branch, parents Oscar W. and Mary Jane Blair and sister Lerenda Lane. Survivors children, Gloria Yates, Wanda Thompson, Chris Branch, Richard F. Branch, Jr., Rhonda Branch, Brian Branch and Tammy Harvey, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings, David, Leroy and Tony Blair, Jeannette Holland and Norene Blair. Celebration of life service to be held at the family home, Sunday January 12, 2020. Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City in charge of arrangements. www.mynattfh.com
Naomi Ann "Cookie" Carey, age 76 of Lenoir City, TN, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center on December 29, 2019. Cookie was a proud member of the extensive Greenback Montgomery Family and a United Methodist. She was preceded in death by parents, John A. and Annie Kidd Montgomery; husband, Kenny Carey; and daughter, Jodi Lynn Carey. She is survived by her daughter, Corky Carey Jackson (Todd); grandson, Samuel Jackson (Hayley); sister, Judy Lambert (Rick); nieces, Casey and Kady Lambert; sister-in-law, Rita Collins (JRoy), and family; brothers-in-law, Bill Carey (Betty) and David Carey, and families; special cousin, Sammy Forkner; and many good friends and neighbors. The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff and residents of River Oaks Place in Lenoir City for the love and care they showed Cookie during the past six years she was a resident. Per Cookie's request, her remains were cremated. A casual celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2pm at Grace Connections Church, 6736 Morganton Rd., Greenback, TN 37742 (beside the train depot). Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Griffitts, Mary Charles, 85, of Maryville died on January 6, 2020. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
