Jefferson Ingram Breazeale Jr., 98, passed away the morning of July 9, 2021. After serving his country in the Air Force, he then served Maryville for many years as a pharmacist and owner of Byrne Drug. Jeff also served as a city councilman for the City of Maryville. Jeff was a member of the First Baptist Church of Maryville, as well as the Rotary Club and New Providence Masonic Lodge, all of which allowed him to serve the community that he so dearly loved. Jeff had a lifelong passion for hiking and exploring the outdoors and loved a good ol’ fishin’ trip. He also enjoyed bird watching and building hilarious obstacle courses for his squirrel friends. He is preceded in death by wife Winona, his second wife Betty, his son Jefferson Breazeale III, siblings Faye, Ruby, Lois, Lou, Nina, Lexi, Jack, Bill, and Earl. He is survived by his granddaughter, Allison Breazeale Breaux and her husband Robert, great-granddaughter Daisy Ophelia Breaux, daughter-in-law Lisa Breazeale, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. There will be a viewing on July 15th from 1:00pm-4:00pm at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service on July 16th at 11:00am at the Breazeale Cemetery in Lenoir City,TN. All those who loved Jeff are welcome. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Leslie Clemens, age 63, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2021. Leslie was a loving and devoted wife, mom and nana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim O’Grady and Dorothy Tartaglia. She is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Frank Clemens; her children, Carly Burnash (Michael), Lindsay Clemens, and James Clemens (Rachel); grandchildren, Tyler, Michael, Cecelia, Ryan, Ava, Alex, Ameera, Malia, Kyleigh, Sophia, Madison; her mother, Judy O’Grady; siblings, Jim O’Grady (Louise), Colleen Hutton (Pat), Bryan O’Grady (Lubelle), Connie Taylor (Ross), John Goldean (Ashley), Tom Goldean (Kristen), Joe O’Grady; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. No services are planned. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Dorothy Jean Lawson,77, of Maryville, died July 7, 2021. The body was cremated and no services are planned. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Patricia Ann Wilson, age 75, of Maryville, passed away Thursday June 24, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a loving sister, aunt, and great friend to many. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, JB Wilson and Dora Mae Bennett. She was survived by her sisters Judy Lamb, and Carol Tuttle, several special nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends. Patricia was a 1964 graduate of Everett High School and a member of the Ad Club of Knoxville. She won several AD awards while working in sales at the local TV stations. A celebration of Pats life will be at Grandview Pavilion on Wednesday July 21, 2021, from 6 pm to 9 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial monetary donations can be made to OPEN ARMS CARE, mail to Kim Harris, 920 Jamestown Way Maryville, TN 37803 or ANEW Way Inc, 1019 Level Drive Maryville, TN 37801.
