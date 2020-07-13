The memorial service for Jeff Dunn will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Broadway Baptist Church, Maryville. Receiving of Friends will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. The family is requesting mask during the receiving of friends due to close family members with compromised immune systems.
Wanda Virginia Griffin, age 86, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Preceded by husband of 48 years Sammy Jerry Griffin; sisters, Juanita Smith, Jessie Headrick and Edith Philpot; parents, Ocie and Floyd Wright. Survived by son, Kenneth (Anita) Bishop; daughters, Alicia Green and Pamela Ridenour; grandchildren, Susie Overholt, April (Randy) Bishop- Moore, Jamie Green, Shaland, Ridenour, Tim (Sara) Ridenour and Michelle McClure; great grandchildren, Sarah (James) Higginbotham, Amanda Pennington, Ella Shay Whaley, Lennox Ridenour, Lincoln Ridenour, Taylor Grace and Alyssa Pickett; great-grand grandchildren, Alyssa and Noah. Special thanks to Morningview TCC. Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
George Robert “Bob” Johnson, age 78, of Maryville, passed away June 26, 2020, at home after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Nellie Johnson; and brother, Bill Johnson. Graveside service will be held at Old Piney Grove Cemetery 12:00 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020, Rev. Brian Davis officiating.
Floy Moore Law, age 85 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Fairpark Health and Rehab. She was a member of Houston Memorial Presbyterian Church, was a Sunday School teacher for many years, and member of the United Presbyterian Women’s Group. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ralph Harold Law Sr. Survivors include her sons, Ralph Harold Law Jr and fiance Marsha Ion; Tony Law and wife Patti; daughter, Bethanie Wylie and husband Neal; grandchildren, Damon, Gabe, Rachel, Rebekah, Harley, Anthony, and Kyra; great grandchildren, Peyton, Gavin, and MaKenna; sister, Sally Smelcer. The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. Ron Keese officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Houston Memorial Presbyterian Church, 813 Front St, Maryville, TN 37804. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Ronald Edward Sissum, 76 of Louisville, born January 13, 1944, and left his earthly home after a brief battle with Cancer on July 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Richard and Margaret Sissum. He is survived by his children: Phyllis Sissum, and Thomas Sissum; brothers: Wayne “Jean” Sissum, Jack Sissum, and Richard “Yogi” (Linda) Sissum, sister: Kay (Bill) Bales; grandchildren: Caleb Tweed, Erin Sissum, Evyan Sissum, Dylan Clarke, Taylor Roberts, and Ryan Sissum; great grandchildren: Kynzlee Herek, and Leyna Clarke; the family would like to give thanks to special family and friends: Monie Weeks (Special Caregiver / Step-Wife) and Dave Wilkerson for always being by his side; also several special nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 7:00 P.M. Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Zion Chapel Baptist Church in Louisville with Rev. Johnny McCoy officiating. Family and friends will all meet 10:30 A.M. Thursday July 16, 2020 at Holston College Cemetery for a graveside service. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the church. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Darrell Glen Tallent, 65, of Maryville, died July 10, 2020. At this time, there will be no services.
