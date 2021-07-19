Our beloved Momma and Mamaw Mary Louise (Cameron) Davis 79 of Walland passed away peacefully July 17, 2021. She was a member of the Mt. Nebo Church in Walland. She was preceded in death by her Father: Clay Cameron, Mother: Estella Davis, Daughter: Tressie Davis, Son: James Doc Davis Jr., Father of her Children James H Davis Sr., Brother: Johnny Davis, and Sister: Nancey Johnston. She is survived by her Daughters & Sons-In-Law: Brenda and Ronnie Shaffer of Madisonville, and Karen and Jim Buckner of Walland, Six Grand Children, Fifteen Great Grand Children, Five Great-Great Grand Children, Brothers: Earl Moore of Walland, Terry Davis of Maryville, David Davis of Louisville, Sister: Bobby Jo James of Maryville, Billie McCarter of Rockford, Della Millsaps of Louisville, several Nieces and Nephews. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel: 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Rev. Gary Hannah, and Rev. Moses Moore officiating. The family and friends will meet at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Laws Chapel Cemetery for a graveside service. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" (2 Timothy 4:7). On July 18, 2021, Loretta Carroll Midkiff Denson of Maryville, Tennessee, died peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved husband of 59 years, Chaplain (LTC) Thomas Dick Denson (US Army) and daughter, Dr. Melody Denson. Loretta was born on October 5, 1936, in Brookneal, Virginia, where her grandfather inspired the passion which led to her studies in music and organ. As a young woman, she was thrilled when she met baseball greats Phil Rizzuto and Mickey Mantle. She was far less excited when she met Elvis Presley on a train and proceeded to tell him so. Appreciating Loretta's spirit, Elvis sat with her and then helped her off the train. Loretta graduated from Georgetown University in Kentucky with majors in history and organ. She later attended Southwestern Baptist Seminary where she completed her master's in religious education. While there, she met and married her husband, Dick Denson, in 1962. The couple embarked on a career in the United States Army, traveled the world, and raised their two children, Todd Shelton Denson and Melody Carroll Denson. Loretta earned further advanced degrees at Boston University and University of Maryland. Loretta's Christian faith was the cornerstone of her life and her family, and she shared this faith in several mission fields. Her love for missions began in college as a summer missionary, and that experience, combined with her love for world travel and for others, led to seventeen years of teaching education programs in China. She also taught special needs students at Alcoa and William Blount. With all the lives she touched, her greatest joy were her own two children. As a beloved mom, she lived a life that inspired her own children to serve and love others. Loretta was a devoted member, the first woman deacon, a Sunday School teacher, and a youth leader at Monte Vista Baptist Church which she faithfully attended until the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her parents Byron and Willie Midkiff and her son Major Todd Shelton Denson, a Marine harrier pilot. She is survived by her husband Dick Denson, daughter and son-in-law Melody Denson and Steve Hubbs, sisters Faye Wallace and Joyce Menge, daughter-in-law Melissa (Todd) Rankin, and grandchildren Wyatt, Mia, and Dallie Rankin and Ayla and Holden Hubbs. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Monte Vista Baptist Church on Thursday, July 22, at 10 AM. Family and friends will meet at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Lakeshore for internment at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Tennessee, 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
