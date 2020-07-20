Jason Lee Godsey, age 43 of Maryville, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:30 AM until 2:00 PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Smithview Pavilion & Event Center, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Michael Edward Johnson, SMSgt (Ret.), age 58 of Maryville, TN, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at home with his family. Michael was a 20-year retired veteran of the United States Air Force. He is preceded by his parents, Jim and Brenda Johnson. Survivors include his wife, Ginger Compton Johnson; son Dakota Compton and fiance, Jasmyn Davenport; daughter, Aubrey Myers and fiance Sierra Thornock; estranged daughter, Heather Dillard; grandchild, Grayson Compton; special cousin, Belinda Jackson; special friends, Steve Hughes and Jim Cobb. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation by Grandview 865-738-0244 www.cremationbygrandview.com
Frank Edward Owens, 67, of Maryville, died July 16. There will be no services at this time.
Tracie Michelle Welch, age 48, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. She is survived by a host of friends and family; best friends, Melissa and Gerald Stillwell, Bill and Sonya Parrott, and Rev. Carl and Judy Crowe; and all the staff and students at Coulter’s Grove Intermediate School. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.