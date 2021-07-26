David Steven Broome
David Steven Broome, age 72, passed away suddenly at home July 21, 2021, in Maryville TN. David was born April 6, 1949, in Maryville TN. David was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Barbara Ann (Epperson) Broome; parents, John Broome and Estelle (LeQuire) Broome. David is survived by his son, Steve Richard (Heather Garringer) Broome; grandson, Hayden (Austin) Broome; bother, Dwight Broome (Patsy Myers) Broome; nieces, Pam (Randy) Shoffner, Debra (Randy) Garland, Teresa (Billy) Smith; great nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Epperson Liles; brother-in-law, Michael Dean (Linda Wilson) Epperson; nieces, Roxanne (Michael Lederman) Ashe, Angie Ashe, Julie Ashe, Dianne Epperson (Dennis) Kuntz; nephew, Jason Epperson. David had interests in local history, railroading, and travel. He was an assistant scoutmaster for troop 187 and retired from Alcoa Aluminum Company. David was generous to everyone and a great papa to Hayden. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM Friday, July 30, 2021, at Smith Trinity Chapel with the funeral service to follow with Rev. George Macht to officiate. Friends and family will assemble at 1:00 PM for entombment on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Mildred Costner Reynolds, 92. Passed away July 25, 2021, a day after her birthday. Mildred was a resident of Asbury Assisted Living and a member of the Alcoa First United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by infant son, O.H. Reynolds III; parents, Robert and Josephine Costner; husband, O.H. (Junior) Reynolds, Jr; infant grandson, Riley Wilson Reynolds; sister, Joan Johnson; brothers, Jack, J.D., and Harold Costner. Survivors include daughter, Anna Gerber and son, Steve (Teddi) Reynolds; grandchildren, Brittany (Dillion) Widener, Cameron Lako, Nicholas Reynolds, and Kirby Reynolds; great grandchildren, Hudson and Beckett Widener; and several other nieces and nephews. A special thanks goes out to the staff and caregivers at Asbury Assisted Living for their care and support to our mother. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alcoa First United Methodist Building Fund or a charity of your choice. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
