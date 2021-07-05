Madaline Bowman Amburgey peacefully passed away on July 3, 2021, at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James H. Amburgey, and a daughter Katheryn Joyce Amburgey. Madaline was a long-standing member of Buckner United Methodist Church, on the campus of Hiwassee College in Madisonville, TN. She did extensive volunteer work in the community, and at Hiwassee College. Madaline was the one everyone called on when they needed help. Mrs. Amburgey was born on May 13, 1931 in Stratton, Virginia to her parents Nelly and Shade Bowman. She married James in May of 1948 and excelled at being a loving and supportive wife and partner to her husband for sixty-three years. In the fall of 1955, the family moved to the campus of Hiwassee College in Madisonville, Tennessee. Here Madaline provided support and assistance to her husband as he held the positions of Dean of Students, Registrar, Academic Dean and later President. Madaline's devotion to her family was unparallel. She had four beautiful and loving children and always considered her job as wife and mother to be the most important thing in her life. She always remained active in her children and grandchildren's lives as much and as long as it was possible. Mrs. Amburgey is survived by three of her children: Brenda Lou Amburgey, of Madisonville; J. Michael Amburgey and his wife Cynthia, of Johnson City; W. Eric Amburgey and his wife Jeninne of Madisonville. She is also survived by sister, Joyce Burke. She was blessed with six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren all of which loved their "Nana" dearly and will always miss her. The world was a better place with Madaline in it and her entire family was blessed to have her with them as long as they did. Mrs. Amburgey's family will be gathering to celebrate her amazing life at 4:00 P.M., Wednesday, at Biereley-Hale Chapel. A graveside service will follow at Hiwassee College Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 P.M., Wendsday, at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Marlene Elma Bobbitt (née Daggett) died peacefully at her home on July 1, 2021 in Maryville at the age of 80. Marlene is survived by her husband of over 60 years, John Bobbitt; children, Mary (Michael) Wolney and Tammy Bobbitt, all of Maryville; grandchildren Lindsey (Jeremy) Mueller of Trenton, IL; Erin Wolney of Maryville; Corey Bobbitt of Crewe, VA; Sinjin Wolney of Holiday, FL; Nathan Bobbitt of Eagle Rock, VA; and Emma Bobbitt of Eagle Rock, VA; great-grandson, Jackson Mueller of Trenton, IL; several nieces, nephews, and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Colon and Elma Daggett of Dickinson Center, NY; her parents-in-law, John and Sallie Bobbitt of Lewisburg, WV; son CJ Bobbitt of Maryville; son Jeffrey Bobbitt of Eagle Rock, VA; grandson William Bobbitt of Maryville; and granddaughter Sydney Bobbitt of Maryville. Marlene was born on Aug 27, 1940 in Massena, NY to Colon and Elma Daggett. She graduated from A. Barton Hepburn Hospital School of Nursing in 1960 with a degree in Nursing. She married John in 1960. After her kids were grown, Marlene began working for Kroger in their video department. Over 9 years, the couple welcomed 4 children into their home. Her children remember her as a kind and gentle mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. She loved her family and was an avid sports lover especially the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed her western and Elvis Presley movies along with singing to his songs. She enjoyed baking especially during Christmas where she would make her candy cane coffee cakes for first responders. Her dog, Precious, was her faithful companion. The family would like to thank UT Hospice for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Pat Summit Foundation at 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 7, 2021 from 6-7pm with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 pm at Dotson Funeral Home. Family and friends of the family are welcome to attend and celebrate Marlene's life. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, 4838 Wildwood Road, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories- www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Terry Lynn Heaton “Easy”, age 66 of Maryville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3, 2021, with family by his side. He was a graduate of Everett High School, and a 30-year employee at Alcoa Aluminum Company. Terry had a passion for fishing, golf, going to the drag strip, and car shows with family and friends. He loved getting to go to the Masters and family trips to Myrtle Beach. Terry was also a member of Old Piney Grove Baptist Church, where he loved to hear about the Lord and listen to worship music. Preceded in death by parents, Fern and Helen Heaton; sister, Ann Simerly. Survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 49 years, Janice Heaton; daughter, Stacey (Tim) Smith; son, Adam (Spring) Heaton; grandchildren, Megan and Wyatt Smith; and his favorite little Buddy, Sir Winston of Hubbard; brothers, Bill (Shannon) Heaton, Jim (Connie) Heaton; sisters, Janis (Freddie) Dailey, Pam (Jack) Younce; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Smith Trinity Chapel with the funeral service to follow with Rev. Rex Everett officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for interment Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Golden Grace Vananda, age 95 of Townsend, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was a member of Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years, and taught numerous Sunday School classes. Golden worked for decades at Tuckaleechee Caverns. Her husband, Bill Vananda and his friend, Harry Myers, opened the caverns to the public in 1953. Bill bought out Myer in the early 1980’s and Bill and Golden operated the caverns until he died in 1990. Since his death, Golden and her sons, Steven and Phillip, have run the business until present. Golden continued to work there until 3 or 4 years ago. Golden loved her family with a passion! She loved to cook elaborate meals for them and would readily invite others to come eat Sunday dinner. She loved to bake and cook and sew and make beautiful quilts. She enjoyed gardening and canning. She especially loved making all kinds of jams and jelly. She was a pro at knitting and crocheting and made blankets, sweaters, and caps for each grandbaby as they were born. One of her greatest joys was when all her family was at her home, and she could interact with all of them and watch the children swim and play. Golden worked hard her whole life through but was never too busy to stop and talk or play (even in the floor!) with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, or just sit and swing with anyone who came by. We could always depend on her to “be there” and listen to whatever we wanted to talk about. She was a giver! She gave the gift of time and love. She was our much-loved Mother, Momaw and friend. We will miss her tremendously! Golden was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William E. (Bill) Vananda; sons, Ronnie and Jeffrey Vananda; daughter-in-law, Karen Napier Vananda; parents, Joe Houk and Lillian Myers; sisters, Jean Moser, Betty Sullivan, Sue Handley; brother, Edward Myers. Survived by son, Steven and wife, Anita Vananda, son, Phillip Vananda; grandchildren, Aaron and Renee Vananda, Tarah (Vananda) and Waylon Mahors, Rachel (Vananda) and Donnie Walker, Benjamin and Monica Vananda, Kyra Vananda Kauffman, Patrick and Julie Vananda, Brett and Bethany Vananda; great-grandchildren, Lydia (Vananda) and Andrew Amburn, Joseph Vananda, Gavin and Andrianna Garland, Liam and Avilynn Green, Aaliyah Vananda, Ory, Micah and Carlie Golden Grace Vananda-Walker, Silas, Rilynn and Asa Faye Vananda, Ryan and Wyatt Kauffman, Ivan and Avitt Vananda, Britton and Benson Vananda; a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church, 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Rd, Townsend, TN 37882. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for the family. Family and friends will assemble at 9:00 AM for Interment Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons, Aaron Vananda, Benjamin Vananda, Patrick Vananda, Brett Vananda, Gavin Garland, Ory Vananda-Walker, Ryan Kauffman, Joseph Vananda, Wyatt Kauffman, Liam Green, Ivan Vananda, Micah Vananda-Walker, Avitt Vananda. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Justine King Waters, age 66 of Maryville, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021. Justine was retired from Blount County Schools with 30 years of dedicated service. She was an avid quilter, knitter and gardener. Preceded in death by husband, David Waters; parents, Melvin and Earsie King. Left to cherish her memories are daughters, Rebecca Waters, Lindsay Fallis and husband, Evan; brothers and sister-in-law, Marvin and Carol King, Arthur Ray and Joey King, JR and Tina King; sister and brother-in-law, Violet Stokes, Sue and Roy Lucas, Helen and Roy Branton; several nieces and nephews; special friends; faithful feline companions, Zeus and Diva. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Private graveside service will be at Grandview Mausoleum Chapel. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.