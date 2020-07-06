Calvin Hood, Sr., 77, of Friendsville, passed away July 2 at home. He was a long time employee of Atmos gas. Calvin is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patty (Brumalough) Hood; son Calvin, Jr. (Buck); granddaughter Kaylee Tucker; brother and sister Craig and Kathy; special friends Benny Farmer, Junior, Marylin Campbell, Dan and Kat Holloway and too many others to mention. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Barbara Elaine Sparks Moss, age 73, of Maryville, passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She had vigorously and courageously fought a two-year battle with cancer. Originally from Atlanta, GA, she was retired from Maryville College. Barbara married her sweetheart in 1968, a marriage that would last fifty-two years. She was active in her church, teaching children's Sunday School and serving on various committees. She was a health room volunteer at Fort Craig and John Sevier Schools and coordinated their Reading is Fundamental programs. Active in Junior Service League, she performed in several Dogwood Follies to raise funds for Toys for Tots. Barbara was a Cub Scout den mother and a team mother at Maryville Little League for several seasons. But her most cherished role was simply being "Granny B" to her six grandchildren. Her whole life centered around her grandkids and she loved her place in their lives. Barbara was talented in many areas, two of which were writing poetry and working crossword puzzles in ink. She wrote each unborn grandchild a personalized poem that captured her excited anticipation of their arrival. She wrote an epic poem entitled Ode to Fayerweather following the tragic fire that destroyed Fayerweather Hall on Maryville College campus in 1999. She is preceded in death by parents, Wille Fred Sparks Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Wallace Sparks. She is survived by husband, Dean; sons, Scott and wife, Erin, David and wife, Tosha; grandchildren, Brady, Reagan, Garrett, Kynzee, Kylee, Landon; brothers, Jack Elrod and wife, Cherie Elrod, Willie Fred Sparks Jr. and wife, Sharon Sparks. Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Maryville First United Methodist Church sanctuary with Reverend Jonathon Jonas, senior pastor, officiating. Following the church funeral, a brief graveside service will be held at Maryville College Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 and church guidelines, guest are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Barbara Moss to the UT Hospice Services, 4435 Valley View Rd., Suite 104, Knoxville, TN 37917 or online via PayPal at 1hcgroup.com/foundation/. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Myra Ann Wilson Owsley, age 60, of Niota, passed away on July 4, 2020, at her residence. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, she was a daughter of the late Forrest and Lena Coleman Wilson and was preceded in death by her brother Jack Wilson. She was a member of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Wayne Owsley, daughter Kristin Cope, sons Jason and Amanda Ferris, Josh and Melissa Owsley, grandchildren Wade, Logan, Lizzie, Isabella, Jacob, Grayson, Abi and Emi, sister Pam Crawley, brother Roger Wilson. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7, from 6-8 p.m. at Allen Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 800 Decatur Pike, Athens, TN. Private graveside services will be Wednesday July 8 at Big Springs Cemetery located at 109 Meadow Rd, Friendsville, TN 37737 with Rev. Charla Sherbakoff officiating. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Memorial Foundation of Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37203 or Allen Memorial United Methodist Church, 800 Decatur Pike, Athens, TN 37303. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com. Ziegler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Myra Ann Wilson Owsley.
Charles Hobert Potter, 50, of Maryville, went home to be with the Lord Friday, July 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Hobert JR Potter. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Potter; son, Rusty White; siblings, Larry Potter, Nancy Potter, Jeffrey Potter, and Floyd and Cassandra Potter; companion, Joyce Gibson; nephews and nieces, Cory Potter, Brian Potter, Kayla Stinnett, Matthew Tipton, Bridget Potter, Tabitha Sparks, Brandon Potter, Jeffrey Walker, Austin Walker, and Austin Potter; best friends, Thomas and Danny McKelvey. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home, Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Noah Russell and Rev. Scott Russell officiating. Interment will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Mary Elizabeth Davis Whaley, 71, of Friendsville, went home to be with our Lord on July 4, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Syvilla (O'Neal) Davis; brother, Steve and Jimmy; and sisters, Brenda Russell and Wanda Linginfelter. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Sammy Whaley; beloved son, Ronnie (Christi) Linginfelter; step-son, Sam; step-daughter, Andrea (Tim) Daust; grandchildren, Payton Linginfelter, Brittany Williams, Jessica Whaley, Andrew (Brittany) Daust, Daniel Daust; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Liam Daust. Mary also leaves behind her sister, Glenda Oliver; brothers, Clifford (Robin) Davis, Glenn (Phyllis) Davis; brother-in-law, Roy (Brenda) Whaley; sister-in-law, Blanche (Lonnie) Hartsell, Carolyn King, and Janie (Robert) Edwards; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society, or your home church's flower fund. Graveside service and interment will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Zion Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. James Tater Wells and Rev. Maurice Shults officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
