James Edward Beightol, age 84, of Dayton, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. He leaves behind Mary Grace, his loving wife of 64 years. Other survivors include his daughter, Bethany Smith ( Jeff) of Dayton, TN, two step-granddaughters, Brooke Smith of Knoxville, TN and Nicole Perkins of Savannah, TN; his only grandson, Merritt "Mac" Beightol of Murfreesboro, TN; his three brothers, Kevin (Theresa) Beightol of Roanoke, AL, Alfred (Ejie) Beightol of Jasper, TN and Robert (Judy) Beightol of Roanoke, VA; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, James "Kent" Beightol. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Alcoa 617 Gilbert St. Alcoa, TN 37701 or to the Church of Christ of Dayton, TN 170 Dayton Mountain Hwy, Dayton, TN 37321. A private burial will be held. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Joe R. Carroll, age 86, of Maryville, went to his Heavenly home Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was a member of the United States Air Force for 10 years, proudly serving in Japan and Greenland. Preceded in death by his mother, Frieda Gillespie; father, Jesse Carroll; sister, Georgia Graves. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois J. Carroll; sons, James (Reesa) Carroll, Michael (Wendy) Carroll; grandchildren, Kelly Laws, Adam Carroll, Joey Carroll; 2 step-grandsons, Thomas and Garrett Tedder; 3 great-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; nephew, Joe Graves; niece, JoAnn Graves. My family and I want to thank Avalon Hospice for the excellent care they gave to Joe, especially Chaplin Brian Davis. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Joe's memory to, Everett Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 401 S. Everett High Road, Maryville, TN 37804. Friends may stop by to sign the book and pay their respects from 12:00 until 4:00 PM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 and from 8:00 until 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Family will have a private Graveside Service with Don Thompson officiating with speaker James Carroll. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Hazel Marie Chapman, age 94, of Maryville, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday May 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Chapman; brothers, Homer and Henry Crowder; sisters, Carmel Young and Betty Miles. She is survived by her children, Glenda Jean Davis and Linda Clabough both of Maryville; grandchildren, Eddie, Clyde, Scott and Misty Lindsey, and Danielle Clabough; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Delouris Rasor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Thursday, June 3, 2021, at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, Rev. Rex Everett and Rev. Ricky Boring officiating, interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Thursday at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Alvin Bee Dailey, 02-25-1951 to 5-28-2021, a loving family man that loved to hunt and fish. He loved spending time outdoors with family and friends watching the nature in his backyard. Enjoyed many years working the family farm. He was retired from TDOT. Preceded in death by loving wife Shirley; parents, Leo Grace and Arthur Bee Dailey; sister, Selmer and Patsy Cook; brothers and sisters-in-law, Edward and Margaret Ann, Raymond and Jane,Vernon; brother-in-law, William Bill Mitchell. Survived by sisters, Jerry and Shirley Foster of Johnson City, TN, Joan Mitchell of Fulton, Mississippi; sister-in-law, Pat Daily Brackin; stepchildren, John and Connie Coughenour Scott and Janine Bolin all of Maryville; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews; special caregiver, Darlene Mincy; special friend and caregiver, Ethel. Thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice nurses. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Wednesday at Union Grove Baptist Church for a graveside and interment service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are to be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Alwyn D. (Doug) Justice, 75, passed away on Saturday, May 29th, after a year-long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by infant daughter, Shannon; parents, Wiley and Louise Justice; brothers, Lonnie and Hal Justice and sister Debra Hodges. Survived by wife of 53 years, Peggy; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Rose Justice; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Mike Robinson; grandchildren, Kelsey and Hope Robinson, Skylar, Thalen and Bryant Justice; great-grandchild and "Poppy's little fire ball" Edyn Robinson. Also survived by brother, Richard Justice and sister, Carol Carver, as well as many other family members and friends. Graveside service and interment 3:00 PM Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Mount Zion Cemetery on Ed Davis Road, Pastor Dale Buchanan presiding. To be absent in this life is to be present with God. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
