Luke Hutsell, age 18 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. Luke was loved by so many. He had a heart of gold and such a sweet disposition. He had a smile that would light the world and a spirit that brought joy to everyone he met. Luke loved riding his motorcycle on the Dragon. He spent his last moments on this earth doing what he loved. He will always be remembered. Preceded in death by great-grandmothers, Rose Jones and Lorene McClure; grandfathers, Larry Wolfe, Sr. and Fred Townson; uncles, Gene Wolfe and Stanley Mainor. Survived by mother, Lisa Hutsell; father, Brad Hutsell; siblings, Adam, Alex and Lydia; grandparents, Pat and Phyliss Hutsell; grandmother, Paula Wolfe; aunts, Greta Grooms, Kami Akins, Becky Bratcher; cousins, Jeff Grooms, Kena, Gina, Reed and Ethan Wolfe, Larissa and Gabe Akins; loving girlfriend, Jessica Green; special friends, Connor Owens, Zach Houppert. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Austin Best Scout Fund, AustinBestSF.org, or mail to, New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37801. Family and friends are welcome to come by from 4:30 until 5:00 PM to view and pay their respects Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00 PM Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Gilbert Harris officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 17, 2021 for interment at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Gordon Lee Lane, age 77 of Maryville, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at his home. He was a member of Tuckaleechee Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and the VFW. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a State Fire Inspector for the Tennessee Fire Marshal's Office . He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Lois Lane. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Lynn Lane; daughter, Shannon Teffeteller; brothers, Bruce Lane (Dolly) and Mike Lane (Vonnie); sisters, Diana Clark (Curtis), Donna Millsaps (Tom) and Katherine Keller; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00PM Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with funeral services following at 2:00 PM with Pastor John Lowe officiating. The interment will follow in Cades Cove Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tuckaleechee Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
There is now a hush in our hearts as we celebrate the home going as well as giving thanks to God for sharing one of his angels. Ellen Irene Roulette born March 24, 1936 she passed away Saturday June 12, 2021 at home with family members at her side. She fought a hard fight after suffering from multiple medical conditions as a result of taking a fall in January of this year. A loving mother, cherished grandmother, and devoted friend. As a loyal church member of First Church of Nazarene in Mayville, TN she served as a board member. She also served as the President of the Tennessee Association of Family Community Education (FCE). She was preceded in death by her parents Bige and Louis Noe, husband Charles Roulette, daughter Janet Clark Krebs and son Ronald Lynn Simpson, brother James Noe sisters Thelma Burleson and Wanda Laudress. She is survived by her beloved daughter Teresa C. Pendergrass (Richard Simon), son-in-law Joshua Krebs, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many others who called her granny. Special friends Louis Sally, Patty Kesterson, and numerous other close friends. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday June16, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
