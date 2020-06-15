John Ira Cooper, age 53, of Maryville passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shelby and Murphy Cooper; brother, Jimmy Cooper; and granddaughter, Lily Cooper. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Cooper; sons and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Lori Cooper and Corey Cooper; sisters, Sherry (Mike) Wilburn, Ginger (Larry) Wilburn, Pam (Raymond) Dorsey; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home. Graveside service and interment will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Dale Buchanan officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.

