Linda Carol Anderson, 77, of Maryville, died on June 19. Funeral arrangements are being made by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com..
Arvilla Johnson Archer, age 96 wife of deceased Roland W. Archer, died June 22, 2020. “A graduate of Indiana University School of Nursing, 1945, my life has been full of great expectations and opportunities-many fulfilled; good works, golden friendships and the bountiful love of our four children who survive: Mark, and wife Kathleen of Northern California, Claudia of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ann, and husband David Shattuck of East Rochester, N.Y., Polly Taylor of Friendsville, TN; granddaughter, Kerstin, and husband Tyler Pakka and their sons, Alec, Charles and David of Perrysburg, Ohio. I have requested no services. If you wish to remember me support your local library and/or conversation causes.” Arvilla J. Archer www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Betty Lou Cooper, age 82, went to meet her savior on June 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Raymond Cooper and infant daughter, Ida May; parents, Ross and Susie Boring. She is survived by her children, Darlene and husband Bill Hawkins, John and wife, Tuyet Cooper, Linda and husband, Tom Yates, Eddie and wife, Leigh Ann Cooper and Betty (Pepper) Cooper; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; longtime friend, Francis Anderson. Funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Pastor Clifton Hearon and Pastor Beacher Whitehead officiating. Graveside service and interment 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, at Happy Valley Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Margaret Everett Kagley, age 91, went to be with the Lord upon a peaceful passing, on June 22, 2020. She was a native of Blount County and graduated from Lanier High School. Margaret was a faithful, lifelong member of Kagley’s Chapel Baptist Church and was a committed Christian woman who served the Lord by teaching, singing, and passing on His love to everyone she met with a hug and a smile. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, homemaker, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Margaret had a love for nature and loved gardening, birdwatching, mowing, camping, traveling, as well as piecing and quilting many beautiful quilts. In her later years her passion became hiking. She loved it so much that she had almost hiked every trail in the Great Smoky Mountains twice. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, J.S. Kagley; her son, Steve Kagley; her parents, Jim and Tishia Everett; her sisters, Myrtle Tuck Eidson and Dorothy Everett Ledbetter. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Kim Kagley, Don and Kathy Kagley and Nelda Kagley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Heather (Aaron) Romans, Zach Kagley, Matt (Sonya) Kagley, Taylor (Becca) Kagley, Jake (Katelyn) Kagley; her great-grandchildren, Aldan and Asher Romans, Everett and Jennings Kagley and Zoe Elizabeth Kagley. In addition, Margaret is survived by her brother, Rankin (Lilly) Everett. She will be fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews, along with many friends, especially Doris White. Friends may call at your convenience, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 between 8:00 AM — 4:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19, the family will have a private graveside service at Kagley’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rex Everett officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the WMU of Kagley’s Chapel Baptist Church, % Ann Garner, 1120 Huffstetler Rd., Maryville, TN 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Joann C. Martin, age 84 of the Tellico Village Community Loudon, Tennessee passed away June 18, 2020, of that long lingering disease “Progressive Supranuclear Pasly (PSP)” a diagnosis which falls under the dementia umbrella. Joann was born in the family home on April 12, 1936, at Binfield, Tennessee, to Elmer Earl Carpenter and Thelma Lequire Carpenter. She retired in 1991 from federal civil service at Warner Robins, Georgia. She and her husband moved to Tennessee in 1994. Preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Betty Moffett. Survivors include her husband, Donald Martin, daughters Frankie Moffett and Terri Moffett; one grandson Dylan Moffett. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The University of Tennessee Medical Center, Hospice Services, 4435 Valley View, Suite 104, Knoxville, TN 37917. Click Funeral Home & Cremations — Tellico Village chapel is serving the family of Joann C. Martin. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Vickie Marie McCarter, age 67 of Seymour, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Vickie was a nurse for over 38 years and touched many lives. Preceded in death by parents, Sam and Marie Cupp. Survived by husband, Larry McCarter; son and daughter-in-law, David and Beth Ogle; grandchildren, Peyton, Shelby, and Daniel Ogle; siblings, Diana Parton, Calvin Cupp (Charlotte), Henrietta Williamson (Johnny), Pam Bud (Mike), Sam Cupp (Melissa); many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Vickie to The Pat Summit Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Family will have a service on their own at a later-date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
James W. McCulla, Jr., 93, of Walland, died on June 20. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
