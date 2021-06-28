Johnny Carroll, of Rockford, age 62, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his mother, Betty Roberts, of Rockford, and Glenn Carroll, of Rockford. He is also survived by wife, Patricia; children, Justin, Jason, Angel and Star; nine grandchildren; sisters, Tammy Holder, of Knoxville and Angie Satterfield, of Rockford; and brothers, Wayne Carroll and Clay Carroll, both of Rockford. Mr. Carroll was cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Helton, William Curtis, 87, of Maryville, TN died on June 27, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Howard L. Hudson age 101 of Rockford passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Shannondale of Maryville. He was a member of St. John United Methodist Church. He was a 60 year member of New Providence Lodge #128. He was retired from the U.S. Government with 28 years of service and was a WWII Veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. Preceded in death by his wife, Mable Dixon Hudson; parents, David T. and Lula Beals Hudson; brother and sister-in-law, J.G. and Willie Hudson. Survivors include nieces and nephews, Brenda and Johnny Powell, Ronald and Judy Hudson, Jerry and Ann Hammontree, Patricia and John Ingram, Jewel and Robert Hood, Wanda Hammontree; several great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends may sign the register book from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Tuesday, June 29th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Grandview Cemetery Pavilion for a graveside service with Rev. David Bell officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. John United Methodist Church 2201 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Cam "Brian" Waycaster, age 75, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at UT Medical Center. His spirit was set free and soared to new heights. He loved golf and enjoyed all his friends and the Smoky Mountains. Preceded in death by his wife, Birdie May; parents, Cam and Minnie Waycaster; brother, Sam Waycaster. Survived by brother, James Waycaster; sister, Brenda Myers; sister-in-law, Vivian Waycaster; nieces and nephews. Friends may come by to sign the book from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Smith Chapel. The family will have a private service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuenralandCremation.com
