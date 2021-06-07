Cate Jr., Ben L., 87, of Maryville, died June 6, 2021. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
It is with heavy heart, we announce the passing of Audine Boring Cooper, age 80, on June 6, 2021, peacefully at home. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed flowers, crossword puzzles, and animals. She had a heart of gold and was loved by all who knew her. She was ready to go Home and meet her Savior. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Cooper Sr.; parents, Lonnie and Florence(Crisp) Boring; mother-in-law, Lola Cooper; great-granddaughter, Jamie Neal; brothers, William "Bill", Thomas, Clyde, Walter Lee, Jim and Calvin Boring; sisters, Pauline Wilson, Irene Fox, and Evelyn Snavely. She is survived by sons, Junior and David Cooper, and John (Theresa) Neal; daughter, Teresa Thompson; grandchildren, Heather Fraze, Samantha (Anthony) Arnold, and C.J. Neal; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Fraze, Kendra and Jaxon Worth and Bella Arnold; brother, Herman Boring; sisters, Ann (Jack) Wilson and Pearl (Bob) Hampton; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Mary Martha and Erma Grace Boring; and special friend, Elaine Ellison. Special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice for the wonderful care they gave and making her last days comfortable. Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery, Rev. Tyson McKeehan officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Michael "Mike" Franklin Jackson, age 54, of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his daughter Macy Jackson, father Art Jackson, mother Carolyn Jackson, brother Steve Jackson (Monique), sister Teresa Jackson Morton (David), nieces Elizabeth and Emily Morton and nephews Shane and Chase Jackson. Mike also leaves behind his beloved cat Hannah and many dear friends. A 1985 graduate of Maryville High School, Mike earned two Associates degrees from Pellissippi State Community College in computer automated drafting and design (CADD) and civil engineering. During his career, Mike served as president of Signage, Inc. in Centerville, Tennessee, was a structural engineer at Signage Solutions in Powell, Tennessee, and most recently a research and development design supervisor at Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing in Vonore, Tennessee. Mike will be remembered as a man who was a loyal friend and loving son, father, and brother. He had a compassionate heart and a strong faith and was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. Mike was always available to help a friend and enjoyed many lifetime friendships. He enjoyed playing guitar with his friends, listening to all types of music, fishing, gardening, cooking, and being on the lake. While living in Centerville, TN he loved his farm and horses, especially his Tennessee Walking horse "CB". Family members wish to thank Dr. Phillip Hanneman, MD, and the nursing staff at Blount Memorial Hospital CCU unit for their gentle care and support. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Trinity Chapel on Thursday, June 10, 2021, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Pastor Ben Ward of Springview Baptist Church will officiate at the memorial service on Thursday evening, and at the graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery. Mike contributed to organizations that helped children and adults with special needs, therefore the family requests that any memorial contributions in Mike's name be made to local special needs support organizations or to the ministries of Springview Baptist Church. Arrangements are provided by Smith Funeral and Cremation Service (www.SmithFuneraland Cremation.com), Maryville, Tennessee, 865-983-1000.
Wanda L. Jones, 79, of Maryville went peacefully to be with the Lord, on Sunday, June 6th. She was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Daisy Whitehead; brothers, Jimmy and Leonard Whitehead; sisters, Alice Fay Jolly and Nadine Yearout, brother-in-law, Junior Lane; sister-in-law, Johnnie Whitehead. She is survived by her loving, devoted husband, Carl Jones; daughters and son-in-laws, Jan and Johnny Stinnett, Missy and Moe Myers; step-son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Mary Jones; step-daughter, Ellen Rogers; granddaughter, Brittany Stinnett; brother, Randall (Bucky) Whitehead; sister, P.A. Lane; sister and brother-in-law, Jody and Charlie Davis; sister-in-laws, Juanita Whitehead and Pam Whitehead; many special nieces and nephews; special caregiver, Dee Haun. Special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice for their care. Friends may sign the register book between 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Tuesday, June 8th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, June 9th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl McGill officiating. The burial will immediately follow at Clark's Grove Cemetery. She was a proud member of Community Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Community Baptist Church, Attn: Glenda Sayne, 304 Allen Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Essie Lay King, age 92 of Maryville, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Cloria Creekmore Lay; husband, Frank A. King; son, John Lay, and daughter, Lisa Gail Lay; Survived by her children and their spouses, Jerry Lay of Jellico, TN, Barbara and Gene Jones of S.C., Jack and Crystal Lay of Maryville, Bob Lay of Maryville, Danny Lay of Jellico, TN, Kathy Bond of Knoxville, Susan of Nashville, and Don and Jennifer Stevens of Oliver Springs, TN; long-time companion, Myrl Webb; and a host of grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in the Trinity Chapel from 5:00 until 7:00 pm with the service to follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Charles Ballard officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 2:00 pm for graveside service and interment Friday, June 11, 2021 at Douglas Cemetery (2) in Oswego, TN. Condolences may be shared online through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, (865) 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Daniel Joseph Lawson, age 73, of Maryville, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Piney Level Church, veteran of the U.S. Army, worked at Kerns Bakery and loved wood working, fishing, his family and being at home. Preceded in death by parents, Beulah and Willie Lawson; sister Sue LeQuire and infant daughter, Michelle Lawson. Survivors include his sons and daughter in law, Daniel William and Jennifer Lawson and Joseph Edward Lawson; grandson, Joshua William Lawson. Special thanks to special friends, Homer and Janie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's. Graveside service and interment will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Piney Level Cemetery. Family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Bill Morehead age 68 of Maryville passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Shannondale of Maryville. He was the founder and owner of Subs & Such for 38 years. Preceded in death by: son, William Troy Morehead. Survivors include: wife, Megan Morehead; son, Patrick Morehead; sister, Debbie Murray. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Johnie Juanita Summey, age 84 of Maryville, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Johnie loved caring for and keeping her grandchildren. Being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren was the joy of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Summey; parents, Arthur and Hazel Lawson and baby brother, Sidney Lawson. Johnie is survived by daughter, Tammy Hutsell and Richard; sons, Jack Summey and Shannon and Charles Summey; grandchildren, Carrie Monroe, April Summey, Jonathan Hutsell, Brookelynn Sutton, Michael Summey, Thomas Summey, Tanner Summey, Janice Summey, and Ayden Summey; great grandchildren, Madison Denson, Riley Hutsell, Emily Monroe, Paisley Hutsell, Mason Summey, Nova Young, and baby girl Hutsell; brother, Ralph and Brenda Lawson; sisters, Ima and R.H. Hurst and Mel Dykes; special fur babies, Buddy, Sylvester, and Maggie as well as many nieces, nephews and relatives and friends. Johnie's family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Sherwood Chapel from 12:00pm - 2:00pm with her funeral service immediately following at 2:00pm with Pastor Bill Suttles officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Condolences and memories may be left at www.sherwoodchapel.com
Francis H. Wood, age 93, of Maryville, passed away Monday, June 5, 2021 at Life Care Blount County. Preceded in death by husband, Richard Wood Sr. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Denise Wood, Richard Jr and Becky Wood, Jack and Carol Wood; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and John Garner; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Friends may stop by to sign the book and pay their respects from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 and from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Smith Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Tony Collins officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
