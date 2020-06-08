James Carl Anderson Jr., age 93, was called home on June 6, 2020. The World War II veteran attended Carpenter United Methodist Church, worked at the Alcoa Plant, and was a Systems Analyst for 37 years at Y-12 Nuclear Plant. He was a loving husband to Wilma for 72 years, a devoted father to Patricia Ramsay, Kenneth Anderson, and Randall Anderson, and an incredible grandfather to his eight grandchildren. James is survived by his wife, Wilma Anderson; his children, Patricia Ramsay, Kenneth (Peggy) Anderson, and Randall Anderson; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) McKelvey, James (Bo) Ramsay, Jason (Sarah) Ramsay, Jessica (Jason) Beavers, Tyler Anderson, Maegan Anderson, Jennifer (Nikki) Anderson, and James Carl (J.C) Anderson III; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; his sisters, Norma Counts, Lela Jedlicka, Clara (Kenn) Rogers, Barbara Green, Sara Stephen, Mary Dallman; brother, Sam (Lori) Anderson. He is preceded in death by daughter, Betty Marie Anderson; brother, Tommy Anderson; sister, Hazel Younce; mother, Ruth (Earl) Cooper; father, James Carl (Dorothy) Anderson. Receiving of Friends will be held at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 10th from 5-7 PM. The funeral service will be held at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Thursday June 11th at 10 AM, followed by the interment at Carpenters Campground Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Obituary for Eliza Marie Scudder Scudder, Eliza Marie — Age 90 of Rockford, TN peacefully passed away on June 5, 2020, at her home. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Marie was a member of Mt. Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church in Rockford, TN where she served as a member of the Deaconess Board and Missionary Society. Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Willie H. Scudder, Jr.; parents, James and Mae Wilson; brothers, Edgar (Arthella) Wilson; Harry (Sarah) Wilson; and Truman Wilson. Left to cherish the memories of a mother who always provided a loving and welcoming home are her six children: Willie (Faye) Scudder, III; Melanie Keener; Michelle (George) Battles; Martha (Jimmy) Scudder; Terrance (Gwen) Scudder; and Stephanie Scudder as well as ten loving grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; four God-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Annie Wilson; a host of many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including the Mike & Mitzi Davis family and special and devoted friend, Dorothy Love. Open visitation at Jarnigan &Son Mortuary, 2823 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN, Monday, June 8, 2020, 1:00-7:00pm. To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, a family Celebration of Life Service will be held at JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN. The Rev. Kamau Kenyatta, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mt. Pleasant AR Love Building Fund. Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary www.jarnigansmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.