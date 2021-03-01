Lucille Allison, age 95 of Friendsville passed away on February 28, 2021. She and her husband, Paul founded and operated Allison Boat Company and Allison’s Catfish Restaurant. She is survived by her husband of 76 years, Paul O. Allison; children, Darris (Nancy) Allison, Denise (Mike) Long, Danette (Steve) Clemmer, Donna (Donnie) Wormsley; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to her caregiver, Katrinia Beaman. Friends may come by at your convenience from 9:00 AM — 3:00 PM, Wednesday, March 3rd at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 4th at Clark’s Grove Cemetery with Rev. Paul Dyer and Royce Donnell officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
James M. Hughes, age 85 of Farragut and formerly of Maryville, passed away February 28, 2021 at Ben Atchley Veterans Home. James was an active member at Parkway Baptist Church. James was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth “Beth” McClure Hughes; parents, W.T. and Ellen Hughes; brothers, Leon Hughes, Herman Hughes, Billy Hughes, Eugene “Bud” Hughes, Erskine Hughes, and Franklin “Chigger” Hughes; sisters, Margie Cothren, Mary Hobbs, and Earline Hughes. He is survived by his spouse Lillian R. Hughes; children, Jimmy (Sandi) Hughes of Maryville and Lisa (Todd) Lawson of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Matthew (Rebekah) Hughes of Maryville and Adam Hughes of Louisville; great grandson, Mason Hughes (coming in May/June) of Louisville; sister, Gail Colbert of Toney, Alabama; brother, Bobby Hughes of Huntsville, Alabama. The family will receive friends at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm with the funeral service following at 7:00 pm and Pastor Lindy Apon officiating. Interment will take place at Sherwood Memorial Gardens on Friday, March 5 at 11:00 am. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons Bible Ministry, 711 Hall of Fame Dr, Knoxville, TN 37917. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Sarah R. Powell, age 101, of Cleveland, TN, passed away Sunday morning, February 28, 2021. She was of the Baptist Faith and retired from American Uniform. Preceded in death by parents, Cornelius and Belle Rothwell; daughter, Faye Howard; brother, Charles Rothwell and sister, Lucy Gonzalez. Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Kelso of Maryville; daughter and son in law, Linda and Don Gambill of Calhoun; grandchildren, Mike and Beth Kelso, Camille and Joe Hommrich, Paula and Shane Maddux, Kevin and Laura Kelso and Nanette Gambill; 8 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren and special friend, Sim Willis. Graveside service and interment will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, TN, Rev. Toby Brogden officiating. Friends may call at their convenience 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Brandon Lee White, age 39, of Maryville passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father Norman Lee White. He is survived by his mother, Mary Irwin; step-dad, Cliff Irwin; sister, Charity Patterson; brother-in-law, David Patterson; son, Andrew Derrek White; daughter, Lillie Renee White, Bradey Parker Middleton, Braxton; niece,Tiffany Patterson; nephews, Sean Patterson and Jeremy Patterson; girlfriend, Karen Claytor. There will be a Celebration of Life April 24, 2021 from 12-2 at Rio Revolution 3419 Lamar Alexander Pkwy Maryville, TN 37804. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to True Purpose Ministries 2628 Morganton Road Maryville, TN 37801 In the NOTE section please write Dane’s House on any checks, this will go towards a room in Honor of Brandon Lee White. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Johnny Lee Wilson Sr., 78, of Alcoa died on Feb. 28, 2021. Final arrangements will be announced later by Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.