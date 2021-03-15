James Frank Atkins, age 68 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his home with a long fight with cancer. Frank was a well-known plumber of Atkins & Atkins in Maryville, TN. He leaves behind his true love and best friend, Martha Carol Miller; his special cousin, Troy Garland; sisters and brother-in-law, Sharon and Bill Breeden; Vickie Atkins; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Karole Atkins; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Annabelle Atkins of Maryville, TN; nephew, Thomas Atkins. Frank will be missed by stepchildren, Dorothy and Rachel Blair and Cagney Miller. Frank’s hobbies were his antique cars and going to West Tennessee to his cabin. The family would like to thank friends and Blount Memorial Hospice for the love and dedication during his sickness. He was known and loved by everyone who knew him and he was always willing to help people who needed it. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. The Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Woody Martin and Pacer Hepperly officiating. He will by sadly missed by all that knew Frank and loved him. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Interment on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Stanley (Stan) Baker Sr. age 62, of Maryville went home to be with the Lord on Friday March 12, 2021. Stan was the Elder at Faith Chapel Maryville and a man of great faith. He was blessed with the gift of music and song and loved to share his faith through his music. He was preceded in death by his father Don Baker and brother Tim Baker. Stan is survived by his wife of 35 years Sheila Baker, children Josiah Baker, Stanley Baker jr., Samuel (Kayli) Baker, Anna (Eric) Cole; Granddaughter Montgomery Jane Baker, Mother Betty Baker, brother Dr. Don (Joy) Baker; sister in law, Karen McClanahan and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Magnolia Chapel at Miller Funeral Home with interment to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Don Baker and Reverend Misael Calderon officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm till 2:00 pm on Tuesday March 16, 2021 in the Magnolia Chapel, Miller Funeral Home on www.millerfuneral.org. (865) 982-6041.
Brian A. Beaty, 75, passed away March 15, 2021, at Fairpark Nursing Facility. Born Dec. 11, 1945, he was a bookkeeper and accountant by trade. Brian graduated from Maryville High School, and was an Army Veteran who served from 1964-1969. Member of First United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Ethel Beaty; brother, Bobby Beaty; sisters, Billie Edmondson and Beulah Strange; and nephew, Mark Strange. Survived by wife of 41 years, Sandy and son, Brad; brother-in-law, Larry and Rennie Titlow; sisters-in-law, Shirley Beaty, Kimberly Finger and Cris Finger; one niece; several nephews; long-time friends, Tom, Jan and Emily Morgan; and his dog, Buddy. Due to COVID, there will be no service at this time. We will have a Celebration of Life at a safer, later date. The memorial book is available to sign at McCammon-Ammons-Click, West Broadway, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Patricia B. Chessher, 80, of Maryville, TN died on March 14, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Pauline Janes, 94, of Maryville, TN died on March 15, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Kristi D. Keller, died unexpectedly at age 43, March 13, 2021. Kristi is survived by her spouse Doug “Red” Duncan; parents, Steve and Debbie Keller; children, Meado and Mason Tate; special friend, Anthony and many, many more special friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Keller; grandparents, James and Gerldean Waters, and James and Pearl Keller. Kristi was a child of God, devoted mother and loved the UT Vols. She dedicated her life to taking care and enjoying life with her children. Her smile and laugh were contagious. She will be dearly missed but we know her and Dave are smiling down from those streets of gold. Graveside service and interment will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. David Cooper officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Louise L. Widener, age 91 of Maryville passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Lillian was a member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Widener, Sr. parents; Charlie and Minnie Loy. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Eugene A. Widener, Jr. and Debbie; daughter and son-in-law, Debra Arp and DeWayne; grandchildren, Lee and Lesley Widener, Wes and Taylor Williams; great-granddaughter, Keeli Widener; extended family members, Dave and Kristi Ferguson, Valerie and Hayden, Bryan and Leslie Lindsey, Kaylen and Maggie Lindsey, Charlie and Ashley Arp and Charlotte, Scott and Carrie Waltman and Parker. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for graveside service and interment. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Louise Widener’s memory to Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
