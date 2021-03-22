George Raymond Bright, age 89, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. He was a member of The Church at Sterchi Hill. George was retired from Y-12 National Security Complex after 32 years of service. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and boating with his family. Preceded in death by parents, George Raymond Bright and Edica Feezell Bright and son, Ronald Joseph Bright. Survived by loving wife of 69 years, Rachel Minerva Cook Bright; Daughter, Deborah Buchanan (David); Grandchildren, Andy Buchanan (Fiancé Kristen Sharp), Cindy Seaver (Ed), Danny Bright (Blair), Randy Bright (Natalie); Great Grandchildren, Blake Seaver, Wesley Seaver, Braylon Wyndham, Adrianna Buchanan, Olivia Buchanan, Gage Sharp, Abel Buchanan; and Siblings, John Bright (Phyllis), Jim Bright (Sheryl), Gary Bright (Susie). The Family will receive friends from 5-6PM on Wednesday with the funeral service to follow at 6PM at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918. Family and friends will meet at 10:45AM on Thursday for the 11AM graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy., Alcoa, TN 37701. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to The Church at Sterchi Hills, Building Fund, 904 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. info@sterchi.church Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Patricia Kay Brooks, age 57, of Knoxville, formerly of Madisonville, passed away 10:30 A.M. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Survivors, daughter & fiancée, Ashley Davis & Derek Parton, Grandchildren, Madison, Kinslee, Huntley, Makenna, Sisters, Fannie Ray Cansler, Elvina Cogdill, Brothers, Elmer Lee Dotson, Ronnie Dotson, Gerald Dotson, Several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by husband, James Brooks, parents, Dewey & Betty Ingram Dotson, sisters, Barbara, Aldern, Shirley, Jewel, Juanita, Emmadean, June and Wilma, brothers, Tommy, Charlie, Randy and Donnie. Funeral 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, Biereley-Hale Chapel. Interment New Hope Cemetery. You are asked to wear masks and social distancing. Should you be sick, feel sick or quarantined, please stay at home. If you are not able to attend, you are encouraged to visit our website at www.biereleyhale.com and sign the guestbook or leave private condolences for the family to read. Family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Ronald Lynn Simpson, Age 62, born September 1, 1958, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, with family by his side. He gave a gallant fight; however, succumbed to pancreatic cancer. His passion for sports started at a young age playing baseball for Eagleton Little League and continued into his adulthood playing for Wayne’s Crew and coaching for many years. He enjoyed living life camping, fishing, boating, 4 wheeling, visiting the Smoky Mountains, and spending time with family and friends. He spent 22 years of his life doing what he loved as an over the road truck driver. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald E. Simpson and sister, Janet Clark Krebs. Survived by his loving wife, Lisa Hill Simpson; caring mother, Ellen Roulette; devoted sister, Teresa C. Pendergrass (Richard Simon); and cherished by children he considered his own; Genevieve Moore (Floyd (EZ) Renfro); Tiffany Williams; Melissa Williams Usry; Nathan Miller (Amanda); Jennifer Miller; Clay Thomason (Tess); Kristy Ferree Prater (Jonas); 15 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, and many beloved friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.