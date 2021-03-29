CWO3 Robert Franklin Charlton, 86, of Maryville passed away at home Saturday, March 27, 2021 with his family by his side. He retired from the US Army with 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.A. and Mary G. Charlton; brothers, Bill and Jim Charlton; sisters, Pat Burns and Isabell Hunt. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara R. Clure Charlton; son, Rodney M. (Wanda) Charlton of North Carolina; grandchildren, Franklin Michael (Wendy) Charlton of North Carolina and Bettina (Banks) Thomas of South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Allyson and Jaxon Charlton of North Carolina, Keely, Bella, and Charlton Thomas of South Carolina; brother, John (Judy) Charlton of Louisville, Tennessee. Graveside service and interment will be held at 12:30 PM Thursday, April 1, 2021 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
It is with great sadness that the family of Anne Jobe Headrick announce her passing — she left this world peacefully on March 29, 2021 at Brookdale Sandy Springs in Maryville, TN. She was born in Bradley County, Tennessee in January of 1932, to Ambrose Carl Jobe and Willie Mae Austin. Ms. Headrick is preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother Ruth Jobe, husband Olin Headrick; child Rebecca Headrick Pfeiffer; grandchild Robert Pfeiffer, brother Robert Jobe; and sister Bennie Jobe Farr. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Headrick Kielsmeier; five beloved grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. There will be a private entombment service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens later this week. In lieu of any monetary donations, the family asks that anyone wishing to honor Ms. Headrick’s life and her giving spirit to perform a kind and giving act for someone in need.
Bonnie Lou Webb Jennings, age 71, of Walland, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Bonnie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and is survived by her husband of 53 years, James Lee Jennings Sr., Son James Lee Jennings Jr. and special friend Nancy, Daughter, Melissa and James Peeler, Brothers; Gene and Winnie Webb, and Kenneth and Alice Webb, grandchildren; Joshua and Heather Langley and Shawnah Langley, great-grandchildren; Zoey, Robbie, Jareth, and Jackson, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank Isbell and Helen Webb; Brothers Curtis, Frankie, and Charlie; and Sisters Susie and Joyce. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 8:00 pm in the Magnolia Chapel at Miller Funeral Home officiated by Father John Conley. Graveside and interment will be on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Magnolia Chapel at Miller Funeral Home, (865) 982-6041.www.millerfuneralhome.org.
Jerry King, 62, of Maryville, passed away on March 26th, 2021 peacefully while surrounded by loved ones after a 10-year battle with cancer. Jerome Cottrell King was born on April 27th, 1958 to Rodney Dean King Sr. and Ginger Cottrell in Chattanooga, Tennessee. After graduating from Maryville High School, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and later earned a master’s degree in aerospace from Embry Riddle. After working for years in the family Ford business, he went on to become the purchasing manager at Supra boats. He later left Tennessee to pursue a career as an airline pilot, eventually landing a job with American Airlines where he worked until he retired in 2009. After retirement, Jerry spent his time enjoying the wonderment of God’s creation in the Great Smoky Mountains while riding motorcycles and enjoying time with friends and loved ones. Jerry was predeceased by his father Rodney Dean King Sr. He is survived by his mother Ginger King; brother, Rodney Dean King II; son, Joshua King and wife Erin King; grandchildren Molly and Holden; beloved dog Otis; and extended family Michael Warren and Jamie Murray. In lieu of flowers, Jerry requests that donations be made to Grandview Baptist church where he was a member. The family will receive friends Friday, April 9th from 5-7 P.M. with A memorial service to follow at 7 P.M. held at Grandview Baptist church. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.