Lou Ann Garner, 83, of Louisville died on March 5, 2021. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville.
Carolyn “Cootie” Huffstetler Layne Jan. 3, 1941 to Feb. 21, 2021 Carolyn graduated from Lanier High School in 1959, here in Maryville, TN. Retired from Walmart of Alcoa, TN. She enjoyed going to and watching UT sports, though basketball was her favorite. She was known for her sense of humor, as well as her determination. Her laugh was the most contagious and will be forever remembered. Carolyn was dearly loved and will be missed by many, daily. Preceded in death by husband, Allen Layne; parents, Herman and Pearl Huffstetler; and siblings, Maryruth Melton, Kathleen Word, Bart and Burl Huffstetler and Herman Huffstetler Jr. Survived by siblings, Lois Morse and Edna Huffstetler, along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Areta H. Llewellyn, age 92, of Rockford, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Areta was born on a small farm in Corryton, Tennessee, where her parents ran a dairy and raised tobacco and other crops. She was a 1946 graduate of Gibbs High School and received a scholarship to National Business College, where she later graduated. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Rockford Baptist Church at the time of her passing. After graduation from business school, she began her career as secretary to the supervising electrical engineer at K-25 for nine years. She eventually joined her husband Jack at his business Construction Materials Laboratory, working as office manager and eventually owner after his retirement. She continued to operate the business until her retirement. She met her husband Jack at a square dance in 1953; they married in 1954 and were together until his passing in 2015. Together they enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery (she had many awards, including a prestigious “Robin Hood,” and was the first lady to kill a deer with bow and arrow on a managed hunt in the State of Tennessee). She enjoyed vegetable gardening and was a great cook. She loved to travel (from Alaska to Florida; and from England to the Caribbean, with many stops in-between) and spend time at their vacation home on Douglas Lake. She was a VFL and loved watching football (college and NFL) and basketball, attending UT home games when she was able. Areta was preceded in death by her parents, Otis Scott and Ethel Jane Hutchison; brother, Clifford O. Hutchison; and husband, Jack F. Llewellyn, Sr. Areta leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Martha Jane and Rick Fitzgerald; son, Jack F. Llewellyn Jr.; grandson and wife, Scott and Michelle Fitzgerald; (great-grandchildren, Keeley, Bailey and Scott Jr. Fitzgerald); granddaughter, Areta Fitzgerald (great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Khloe Fitzgerald) to cherish her memory. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Avie Hutchison; niece, Andrea McEntire and husband, Jason of Georgia; nephew, Scott Hutchison and their families. The family invites you to Call at your Convenience on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 10:00am until 4:00pm in the parlors of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway. Family and friends will meet, Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens for an 11:00am mausoleum chapel service. Rev. Johnny Quillen officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Doris Edwina Woods, 76, of Louisville, TN died on March 04, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husbands Larry Woods and Carol Lakins; parents, Edward Gardner and Anna Belle Holder Hill; brother, James Leon Holder; sister, Patricia Bradam Mink. Survivors include her son, Carol Darren Lakins of Louisville; grandson, Jacob Lakins of Johnson City; sisters, Judy Sykora, Phyllis Resha, Wanda Fann, Glenda White and Debbie Correll; several nieces and nephews. www.mccammonammonsclick.com.
