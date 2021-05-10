David Earl Justus, age 84 of Maryville, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was retired United States Air Force, an employee of Alcoa, Inc., and a member of Morning Star Baptist Church. David’s hobbies include flying and traveling. He was preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Grace McCarter Justus, brother, Ralph Justus. Survivors: Wife: Estine Roberson Justus; Sons: Jeffrey and Timothy Justus; Granddaughter: Cassie Lee Young; Great-grandson: Carver David Young; Sisters: Dorothy (J. C., deceased) Arwood, Annaree (Joe) Shular, Faye (Ted) McGarrahan, Brothers: Ernest (Jean), Bill (Betty Jo), Kenneth (Jean), Sam (Kay); Brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Alfred (Darlene) Roberson; Sister-in-law: Mary Justus. A special thank you to Avalon Hospice for the excellent care provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorials Processing 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Gideons International P.O. Box 429 Seymour, TN 37865 Family and friends will meet 1 PM Wednesday at Highland South Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Rev. Michael Justus and Dr. Clarence Sexton officiating. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post # 104. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct, Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
William G. McConnell age 76 of Greenback passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at home. He was a member of Bakers Creek Presbyterian Church. He lived on a Century Farm in the oldest house in Blount County. He enjoyed old cars, farming, and the mountains. Preceded in death by his parents, William Fred and Glenna Bea McConnell; wife, Carolyn LeQuire McConnell. Survivors include his brother, Samuel David McConnell; son, Gene McConnell and Debra England; daughter, Melinda Farmer and Jimmy; grandchildren, Brittany McConnell, Keli Smith, Caitlyn Hunter, Sarah Springer; great grandchildren, Aden and Ethan Smith and Furgison and Hattie Hunter. Graveside service and interment will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000 www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Donald Dakota Ogle passed away peacefully in the arms of his mother on May 8, 2021. He was born at 1:29 am and was greeted in Heaven by his maternal grandparent, Donald Ogle and his paternal grandparent, Sherry Lowe the same day. He is survived by his parents, Elizabeth Ogle and Andre Cash. Maternal grandparent; Tammy Ogle, paternal grandparent; Aaron Cash, aunt and uncle; Cynthia Kitts and Jimmy Ogle. Donald is also survived by great- grandparents, numerous cousins and so many other loved ones. Elizabeth would like to thank Drs. Nelson and Hayes as well as nurses Rosie and Kathleen at UT Medical Center for their compassion and support. Sometimes, it’s the smallest things that take up the most room in our hearts. Funeral service will be held 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel. Graveside service and interment 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Deborah Stovall Talbot, age 70, passed away peacefully at home in Maryville on May 9th, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Growing up in Maryville, she attended Maryville High School and went on to East Tennessee State University. She resided in Georgia for almost 40 years before returning to Maryville in retirement. Deborah had a long and successful career in business with her last position as a tax accountant. In retirement, Deborah became a Master Gardner and volunteered with the Master Garden Association. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Giles of Maryville, Tennessee, her sister Denise MacAuley of Sevierville, Tennessee, her children, Cheryl Henderlight Darmanin of Morristown, New Jersey, Christopher Henderlight, of Cary, Illinois, son-in-law, Edward Darmanin of Morristown, New Jersey, and grandchildren, Dillon Fernandes, Tara Henderlight, Sophie Henderlight, Hudson Darmanin and Tyler Henderlight, her nephew Kyle MacAuley and niece Kasey Horan. A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to “ UT Extension” and mailed to the extension office at 1219 McArthur Road , Maryville, TN 37804 with a note to the effect in honor of Debbie Talbot. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
