Jerry Roston Debuty Jr. “Ross” age 53 of Louisville, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Preceded in death by: Daughters, Mandolin & Shelbea; Sons, JT & Sinjin; Father, Jerry Debuty; Sister, Kimberly Loope. Survivors include: Ex-wife and Fiancée, McKenna Mason; Son, Raymond; Daughter, Lillee; Mother, Gail Debuty; Sister, Sandra (Debuty) McCall & husband Charlie; nieces and nephews. Family will have a private service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Carole Jean Thompson Ezell, 78, passed away May 15, 2021, at home with family by her side. Preceded in death by her parents, Homer Thompson and Frances Murphy Coffman; and siblings, Linda Canter, Billy Thompson, and Bobby Thompson. Survived by her husband of 44 years, Roger Ezell; children, Kim (Donnie) Williams, Mark Anderson, Vicky (Vaughn) Shown, Scott Anderson and Marla King, Carrissa (Steve) Sage; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Oakview Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Ted Lee Jr., age 93, passed away peacefully on May 13th, 2021, at his residence in Maryville, while being cared for by his loving wife Bonnie, hospice nurse, and dear friends. He was born on August 28th, 1927, in Madison, Wisconsin. His family made the move to the Los Angeles area of California, where he met and married his first wife and mother of their six children, Madeline Viola Lee, who preceded him in death. They are survived by their three daughters: Judy Salley, Cyndi Gray, and Kandie Farmer Stodder, and three sons: Larry Lee, Terry Lee, and Gary Lee. He was also preceded in death by his brother Robert and Sister Delores. Ted met and married Bonnie Jean Gregory after Madeline’s death, and they were approaching their 45th wedding anniversary in June of 2021. Ted also has two surviving stepsons, David Gregory, and Daniel Gregory, as well as a sister, Donna J. Broberg, and brother David R. Lee. He is also survived by good friends and caregivers Wilbur and Carol Barton. Ted’s legacy will continue for many more generations with 25 grandchildren and 51 great grandchildren and counting. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, pastor, brother in Christ, cherished friend, and mentor to all who knew him. Ted will be greatly missed, and he will always be in our hearts until we see him again. A celebration of his life has been planned for Saturday May 22, 2021 3:00 p.m. at Cedar Point Church 1225 William Blount Road Maryville, Tn, Kurt Steinbach officiating.
Caroline Blaine Phillips, infant daughter of Codey and Seana Phillips, of Greenback, was born and passed away on May 13, 2021. Heaven gained a sweet little angel. Grandparents, Eric and Shelia Phillips and Jon and Crystal Hedrick; aunts, Lindsey Phillips, Macee Tuck and Ellee Hedrick; uncle, Aaron Phillips. A private family service was held at Memorial Funeral Home on May 15, 2021.
