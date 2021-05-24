Callie Paige Brown, 52, of Maryville, died May 22, 2021. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Deloris A. James, age 62, of Louisville, passed away May 22, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her mother, Nola M. James. She is survived by her father, Joe James; sister, Helen Sutfin (Howard); nephews, Austin and Issiah; brothers, Harold James, Richard Headrick. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 26th, at Grandview Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Charles Ballard officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Coy Lynn Lane passed away on Thursday evening, May 20, 2021, at the age of 53. He worked for ADT Security for 19 years. He is preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth Eugene Lane and Mildred Faye (Houk) Lane, grandparents: Abe and Bessie Lane, and Wilson and Augusta Houk. He is survived by his uncle: Grady (Dean) Houk and aunt: Doris (Earl) Jett; and many cousins whom he loved dearly. There will be a receiving of friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home with a graveside service on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM at East Maryville Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Heart Association in Lynn's memory because Lynn had the biggest heart. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Susan Charlene McMahan, age 51, of Maryville, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer. Susan was a graduate of Shiloh Christian Academy in Texas. She attended Crescent Park Baptist Church in Texas. Susan was a longtime employee of Blount County Schools at Rockford Elementary School. She was a competitive swimmer and active in gymnastics during her school years. Susan enjoyed hiking and kayaking. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Loss and Estelle Maddox, Hubert Crouch, Charlie and Willie Whitten; stepfather, Norm Brehob. Survived by her husband, Luke McMahan; daughter, Lacy Mae McMahan; father, Bill Whitten and wife, Leslie; mother, Linda Brehob; siblings: Alisa Baker (Brian), Shane Whitten (Misty), and Renee Whitten; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; special friends, Nancy Snell and Shirley Williams; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Johnny McMahan, Cindy and Darrell Pruitt, Diana McMahan, Michael and Sharon McMahan. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 30th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor David Littleton officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Brandy Kaye Moore, 45, of Vonore, died May 22, 2021. She is survived by her children: Trever Moore, Jacob Winters and Anna Winters; and father David Moore. Services will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
