Walton Ira Canant, MSGT USAF, Ret., age 89 of Maryville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Friday, April 30, 2021. Walton retired after 24 years of honorable and faithful service in the United States Air Force. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Sylvia Canant; daughter, Beverly Hackney (Ronnie); son, Mark Canant; grandchildren, Michael Hackney (Belit), Amanda Emert (Josh), Cherie Spence (John), Andrea Graham (Wayne), Mark Canant (Maria), Chelsea Canant; several great-grandchildren. Family will hold a private service. Smith Funeral & Cremation, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Doris Hopper Frady 89, of Maryville, TN died on May 3, 2021. Doris Hopper Frady, age 89 of Maryville, TN, formerly of Vernon, AL, passed away May 3, 2021 at her home. She was a member of Greenback Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry (H.) Frady. She is survived by her son, Jerry Frady; daughter, Peggy (Jim) Elliott, West Point, Miss.; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Dorothy) Hopper, Davenport, Iowa; brother-in-law, Billy Fred (Sue) Frady, Huntsville, TX. Friends may come to sign the register book from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Wayne Thomas Gregory Born June 23, 1938 and died April 13, 2021. He graduated Alcoa High School class of 1956; and served in the Army. He married Clarene Maples (deceased). Family includes: daughters, Kelli Snow, Florida, Staci Gregory, Maryville, Krysti Gregory, Knoxville; grandchildren, Rhema, Brandon, Zachary, Skylar, Blake, Jazmyn & Shayla; sisters, Jeannie Townsend (deceased) and Lynne Webb, Maryville. Celebration of Life May 6 at 6 p.m. at Alcoa Duck Pond Pavilion 2.
Linda Marie Hagan went home to be with her Lord & Savior Sunday May 2, 2021. Linda was 74 years old. She was born and raised in Indiana and spent the last 14 years with her son and daughter-in-law in Vonore, TN. Linda was a member of River Oaks Community Church, Maryville, TN. Linda was preceded in death by her Mother & Father Thelma & Samuel Hagan and her brother Michael Hagan. Linda is survived by her Son and daughter in law Rick & Christin Disler, Sister in law Coy Hagan, her grandchildren Ryan Disler, Kyle Johnson, Ashleigh Griswold, Shelby Disler, Kaleigh Jones, great granddaughter Peyton Disler and many loving cousins and friends. Linda requested in her final days that in Lieu of flowers donations in her honor be made to http://www.smokymountainservicedogs.org to honor her love of dogs. There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date to family and friends. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Glenda Zell Orr, 79, of Wildwood died on May 1, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete an will be announced later by Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Gary Allen Schoolcraft, 63 years old, gained his wings on Friday, April 23, 2021. Preceded in death by: Mother, Janet Owens; Grandparents, Charlie & Stella Schoolcraft. Survived by: Soulmate & Caregiver, Tammy Plemons; Sister, Lisa (Mark) Ward; Nephews, Chris (Sara), Josh (Rachel) Ballard; Nieces, Samantha Ward, Kim (Caleb) Moore; 6 great-nieces; Almost 4 Great-nephews; Extended family, Kenny, Tim (Katie) Bryant Justin & Julia King; Second Mom, Betty Holder; Several Uncle, Aunts, Cousins and friends. Special THANK YOU: Dr. Matthew McCarty & staff; Stan, John, Ronnie , Jeff and everyone that donated to fulfill Gary’s wish!! Per Gary’s wishes his final resting place will be Homestead, Florida in the Everglades.
Gary Wayne Stokes 68 passed away Friday April 30, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Born January 6, 1953 to Robert (Bob) and Wilma Stokes. He is preceded in death by parents, son Robert O. Stokes, brother-in- law Harry Borden, mother and father-in-law Lincoln W & Louise Ellis, nephew in law Roger McKean. He is survived by his wife, Gail Ellis Stokes, daughter Anna Stokes (VA), sister Janice Borden, and stepson Matthew (Nikki) Pickens. Grandchildren Destin-Jabez Stokes, Julia Coello, Brooklynn Aguilar, Santiago Aguilar, Zarrick Veney, Jr. Of VA, and Hannah & Halle Pickens of Friendsville, great granddaughter, Charlotte Grace. Nephew Rusty (Dawn) Borden and great nephew Zack Borden of Maryville. He was loved by many more family and friends. Gary is a 1971 graduate of Alcoa HS and had various careers over the years. He had a God given talent of jewelry design/making which coupled with his love of riding his 1983 Honda Gold Wing as a vendor at the Goldwing Road Riders Association. In 1987 he told Gail “if you don’t ride, there’s no need for us to date”, not really knowing he would never get her off the bike. They were married April 26, 1990 at the TN State GWRRA Spring Fling in Pigeon Forge. They just celebrated 31 years of marriage. As a young boy, Gary loved to fish whether it was a lake, river, beach, or the deep sea he found great pleasure. In 1997 Gary totally surrendered his life to God and he loved serving as a missionary in Nicaragua. He put shoes on so many children’s feet & food for many families. Over the years he also went to Brazil and Costa Rica many times but the last trip was his favorite, Israel. It was after that trip that his health began to decline but his love for the Lord and Gail never stopped. Gary loved being on his lawn mower and with the help of his great buddy, Lonnie Scarbrough, he was able to continue riding his mower through all his health issues. The family wishes to thank Blount Memorial Hospice nurses Wendy and April, Dr. Budayr and Dr. Vines. The graveside service will be held at Morganton Cemetery on Wednesday, May 5th at noon with Pastor Jack Midkiff officiating. Family and friends may attend the graveside as well as the family home. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Damian Lee Williams, age 24, of Seymour, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at UT Medical Center. He was a hard worker, loved his family and his job. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bobby Ray Williams; grandmother, Sandra Kay Reynolds; mother-in-law, Rhonda Walker. Survivors include his wife; Savannah Williams; son, Levi Ray Williams; father and mother, Carl Walter and Sandra May Williams; brother, Donavon James Williams; sister, Cassie Aretakay Williams; grandmother, Wanda Lou Williams; best friend Cody Bullock; many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. The family will meet at Bethlehem Cemetery, Thursday, May 6th at 11:00 AM for a graveside service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
