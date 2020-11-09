Bert Hoyle Ammons, 67, passed from this life on Friday, November 6, 2020, and into the arms of Jesus and his cherished Mother, the late Ophelia Pitts Ammons, and Father Clarence Ammons Sr. In addition to his parents, Bert was also preceded in death by his beloved partner Birdie Sue Sands, brother Clarence Ammons Jr., sister Geraldine Hubbard, and brothers in law Pete Hubbard, Eugene Burns, and Dalvin Wagoner Sr. He is survived by his sisters Marlene Burns of Knoxville, Kathleen Wagoner of Powell, and brothers Wendell Pitts (Viola) of Maryville, Robert Pitts (Rhonda) of Maryville, nieces and nephews Gene, Diane, Kathy, Jamie, Dalvin, Lisa, Robert, Teddy, Joshua, Michelle, Jason, Justin, Joseph, and Karri; several great nieces and nephews, as well as his extended family members Mary, Amy, Sandra, Kathy, Carey, Donna, and Claudia. Bert was a graduate of Walland High School. He was a very talented guitarist and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed repairing old bicycles and tinkering with broken toys and other items. Bert’s greatest love on earth was for his daughter, Ophelia, and his beloved Sue. He will be greatly missed. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life may be planned for a later date. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Kimmie Earls, 83 of Cookeville, Tennessee passed away, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Homegoing Celebration will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Foothills Funeral Home with a Private Family Service. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. To sign the online guestbook and to send the family a message please visit: www.crestlawnmemorial.com
Edna Lee Foust, age 100 of Maryville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 8, 2020. She spent her lifetime as a beautician. She was a member of East Maryville Baptist Church. She loved God and she loved people. Preceded in death by husband of 73 years, Ira Vaughn Foust; parents, Riley & Emma Hampton; sister, Edith M. Carroll. While having no children, she loved her nephews as her own, Richard (Gayle) Carroll, Don Carroll, Robert (Valorie) Carroll, Eddie Carroll all of Maryville; multiple “grand” children and great “grand” children. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 East Brown School Road, Maryville, TN 37804. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 AM until 1:30 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Smith chapel. Family and friends will assemble for a graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at East Maryville Baptist Church. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCreamtion.com.
Eva Agnes Clayton Ross, age 97, passed away November 6, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She graduated from Polk County High School. She worked as a Chemistry Lab Technician at Alcoa and a real estate agent. She was a member of West Maryville Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of Farm Bureau Women and Home Demonstration Club. She loved the Lady Vols. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Ross; mother, Bonnie Melissa Hunter Clayton; father, William Robert Clayton; brothers, Haskell Dillingham, Clifford Clayton and Manuel Clayton. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Brynn Ross; son, Thomas Clayton Ross; daughter-in-law, Janet Kay Barham Ross; granddaughter and husband, Dr.Halle Elizabeth Ross and Mitchell McLeod Young of Tyler, Texas A private graveside service was held at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you can make a memorial to a charity of your choice. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
