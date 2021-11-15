Virginia L. Glanton, 95, of Knoxville, died Nov. 14. Final arrangements will be announced later by Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
Heinz Dieter Janssen, 77, of Greenback, died Nov. 13. The family will have a private service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Johnny Leonard Martin, age 76, of Townsend, TN passed at BMH surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness brought on by Covid 19. Johnny logged for several years and drove truck for C & C Trucking before going to work for Blount Excavating where he retired. Johnny continued to log whenever he could. He enjoyed horseback riding with friends and family. Preceded in death by his parents, John E. & Ocie A. Potter Martin. Son, Johnny L. Martin, Jr., Great grandson, Johnny Patrick Martin of Morris, IL. Nephew, James C. Griffith of MI Great Niece, Jennifer Wiggington Daniels of OH. Sisters, Brenda Sue and Clara Lee and Francis Geraldine (Gerry) Hannah all of Maryville. Christine A. Griffith of Lincoln Park, MI. Longtime friend, Herbert Huskey. Survived by his Children, Rodney A. Martin (Fran) of Hickory Hills, IL. Anthony Scott Haun, Ricky D. Martin (Denise) of Maryville, TN, Tonia N. Webb (Justin) of Rockford, TN and Tosha D. Martin of Townsend, TN. Justin Martin, Townsend, TN. Grandchildren, Tank Webb, Sadie and Brandon Martin, Dahla Thomas, Kody Martin, Bekka Santoyo (Emi), Shelbie Fredette (Jeremy), Elizabeth Sweeney (Matt), Kady, Samantha Martin , Jessica Martin(Mark) and Randall Martin and John A. Martin (Sarah) Great-grandchildren, Colin Jax Coatney, Nolan J. Fredette, Elijah J. Santoya, Brady, Conner, Forest, Shaun, Ella, Austin, Charlie, Mathew Sister, Sue E. Simerly of Townsend. Brother, James E. (Buddy) Martin of Kingsport, TN. Several nieces, nephews and other family members as well as lifelong friends Regina and Judy, David & Cary Marlow, Jeff & Missy Kilby. A Private viewing will be held for Family with a Celebration of Life done at a later date.
Don Wesley Matlock, 79 of Maryville went to his heavenly home on Sunday Nov.14, 2021. Don was a dedicated family man who loved fishing and camping with his family and friends. He was retired from Kern’s Bakery. Don attended Old Piney Grove Baptist church. He was preceded in death by Parents: Bailey and Mary (Myers) Matlock, Brother: Dan, infant brother: David, and infant daughter: Rhonda. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years: Jean (Blevins), Children: Vanessa (Eddie) Abbott and Wesley (Cindy) Matlock, Grandchildren: Megann (Chris) Ely, Morgan Abbott, Bailey Matlock, and Kadie Matlock, Great granddaughters: Eliana and Emerie Ely, James (Peg Leg) Green who he loved like a son, and Sister: Dixie Lombardo. Funeral services will be held Tuesday November 16, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 at 7:00 P.M. with Rev. Rex Everett officiating. The family and friends will meet at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday November 17, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the Funeral Home and the Family requests that mask be worn. The family would like to thank Blount Davita and the numerous doctors for their compassion and care over the past 11years. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Charles Terrance Prater was born October 12, 1949. He also went by Poochie. He graduated from Charles M. Hall School. He was a U.S. Marine and fought in Vietnam. He loved playing his guitar and praising the Lord. He passed on November 6, 2021. The receiving of friends will be 10 — 11a.m. on November 17th, 2021, at Foothills Funeral Home, funeral service to follow. Burial at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. The body may be viewed from 2 p.m. — 6 p.m. Tuesday November 16, 2021, at Foothills Funeral Home. Final arrangements entrusted to foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.